Altuve's home-run hat trick rocks Sox, Sale as Astros take Game 1

HOUSTON -- Last Sunday, Jose Altuve won the first batting crown of his career, finishing the regular season with a .346 average for the Houston Astros.

By Wednesday, he was over it.

"To be honest with you, I already forgot about my batting title," Altuve said. "This is a new season for me."

It's the postseason, to be specific, and it appears Altuve is kicking it up a notch. He's out to be baseball's playoff home-run king.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Jose Altuve became the first player to have 200-plus regular-season hits and then hit three homers in a postseason game. Eric Christian Smith/AP Photo

In a performance that would've made even Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton blush, Altuve cranked three homers -- two against Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale -- in an 8-2 Astros rout Thursday in Game 1 of their American League Division Series.

Altuve became the first Astros player ever with a three-homer game in the playoffs and the first since Carlos Lee in 2007 to homer three times in any game. He also joined Adam Kennedy of the Anaheim Angels in the 2002 American League Championship Series as the only second basemen with a three-homer game in the playoffs.

And just to rub dirt in the Red Sox's eye, Altuve is the first player with a three-homer postseason game since Pablo Sandoval in the 2012 World Series. But the pain Altuve inflicted on the Red Sox in the opener of the best-of-five series far outweighs the $42.2 million Boston owes Sandoval, their free-agent bust, over the next two years.

Thanks to Alex Bregman's homer off a Sale slider in the first inning, the crowd at Minute Maid Park was already boisterous when Altuve stepped to the plate to chants of "M-V-P! M-V-P!" And when Altuve turned on a 97-mph fastball and launched it into a standing-room-only section above the left-center field wall, the ballpark's retractable roof nearly came off.

By the time Altuve stepped to the plate in the fifth inning, the Astros had taken a 4-2 lead on Marwin Gonzalez's two-run double in the fourth. This time, Altuve got another fastball, and hit it to almost the same spot to stretch the margin to 5-2.

Altuve opened the seventh inning with a solo shot against rookie right-hander Austin Maddox, a surprise addition to the Red Sox's postseason roster over Matt Barnes, who led the team in appearances during the regular season.

After winning 101 games and the AL West, the Astros are heavily favored over the Red Sox, in part because of their juggernaut offense. In addition to being the engine that runs the lineup, Altuve is also a link to the Astros' recent past, including back-to-back-to-back 100-loss seasons that preceded Houston's baseball renaissance.

It was fitting, then, that the 27-year-old would lead the way in their first victory of this postseason.

"We made the playoffs in 2015, we didn't make it last year, and after last year we were a little uncomfortable because we were watching the playoff games from home and we were like, OK, we're good enough to be in the playoffs," Altuve said. "We show up this year, we did it again, and I'm really happy and excited. I trust in my guys."