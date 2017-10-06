Bauer proves Francona right, gives Indians a 1-0 series lead over Yankees

Trevor Bauer loses his no-hit bid in the sixth inning, strike out eight and only surrenders one hit as the Indians defeat the Yankees 4-0. (1:04)

CLEVELAND -- Terry Francona’s track record makes him relatively immune from second-guessing, even at a time when managerial decisions routinely come under siege on social media. He carried a 38-23 career postseason record into Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Thursday.

So even as some people wondered about his decision to start Trevor Bauer over Corey Kluber in the series opener against the New York Yankees, Francona clearly had earned the benefit of the doubt.

By the end of the evening, Francona had added another line to his reputation as a genius, Bauer was a local hero, and the Indians maintained the roll that established them as baseball’s dominant team through the final month of the regular season.

Trevor Bauer went 6 2/3 shutout innings and struck out eight Yankees in Game 1. Phil Long/AP Photo

Bauer carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and Jay Bruce provided the bulk of the offense with a double, a home run and a sacrifice fly to give the Indians a 4-0 victory over the Yankees before a sellout crowd at Progressive Field. Cleveland is now in the enviable position of having Kluber, the front-runner for the AL Cy Young Award, ready to go in Game 2 Friday with a chance to give the Indians a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Bauer struck out Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in three straight plate appearances and held the Yankees hitless until Aaron Hicks’ double off the left-field wall in the sixth. He left to raucous applause after giving up a two-out hit to Starlin Castro in the seventh, and Andrew Miller and Cody Allen combined to finish it off for the Tribe.

Bruce, who has become a huge fan favorite in Cleveland since coming over from the New York Mets in a July deadline trade, provided the big hit of the evening when he launched a two-run homer off Sonny Gray. The Indians squeezed only one run out of two early bases-loaded opportunities to give New York hope, but Bauer stifled the Yankees throughout with his mid-90s fastball and effective curve.

Allen whiffed Judge on a breaking ball to end a New York threat in the eighth inning, and Judge -- the presumptive AL Rookie of the Year and a prime MVP candidate -- took the Golden Sombrero in his second career postseason game.