Indians stun Yankees with epic comeback, take 2-0 ALDS lead

CLEVELAND -- Life in October was never going to be as easy as the Cleveland Indians made it look in August and September. After winning 33 of their last 37 regular-season games, they were due for some regression here and a little dose of reality there.

But did they really have to pack so much bad news into the span of an hour?

Flush with excitement after Trevor Bauer's dominant performance in the opening game of the American League Division Series, the Indians watched two main roster cogs crash-land in the first three innings in Game 2.

First, Edwin Encarnacion, their cleanup hitter and home run leader, suffered an ankle injury that put the rest of his season in serious jeopardy. Then, staff ace Corey Kluber surrendered more earned runs (six) in 2 2/3 innings than he’d allowed in the entire month of September (four).

But the Indians summoned the resilience to get the job done. They won Friday after taking advantage of a questionable managerial decision by Joe Girardi and what appeared to be a missed hit by pitch in a dreadful sixth inning for the Yankees. With two outs, reliever Chad Green faced pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall, who fell behind 0-2. After four foul balls, it was ruled that Chisenhall was hit by a pitch. Replays showed that it may have just hit the knob of Chisenhall’s bat and Gary Sanchez caught the ball. If the Yankees had challenged, that would have likely been the third out -- and perhaps the ballgame. Instead, Francisco Lindor launched a grand slam off the foul pole to cut an 8-3 deficit to 8-7, and Jay Bruce hit a solo shot off David Robertson to tie it in the eighth as a sellout crowd at Progressive Field erupted.

Then came the capper a few innings later: Yan Gomes' single down the third-base line off Dellin Betances in the bottom of the 13th gave the Indians a 9-8 victory and a 2-0 ALDS lead as the best-of-five series heads to the Bronx.

“I’m speechless, man. It was a full-on team effort,” Gomes said during a postgame interview on MLB Network.

“I’m pretty sure I swung at a ball that was going to hit me. That’s how bad I wanted to get it done,” Gomes said of the game-winning single. “I’ve never choked up that much on the bat. I was just trying to get the job done, just move the guy over and just pass the bat around and just let somebody else do it.”

The Indians’ euphoria from a come-from-behind win against the Yankees’ vaunted bullpen was tempered by concern over their big middle-of-the-order slugger. Encarnacion rolled his ankle while stepping on second base in the first inning and crumpled to the ground in pain. He left the field with help from the training staff, and the in-game reports weren’t good.

ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted that Encarnacion was on crutches and in a walking boot as he left the clubhouse and got into a cart before leaving the ballpark. Against that backdrop, the likelihood of him returning to the lineup anytime soon appears extremely remote.

Still, the Indians’ victory ensures the series would return to a Game 5 in Cleveland next week. In the meantime, they’ll try to polish off the Yankees in either Game 3 or 4 in New York.

