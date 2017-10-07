Mr. Postseason delivers: Kyle Hendricks outdoes Stephen Strasburg to give Cubs series lead

Anthony Rizzo smacks a liner to right field where Bryce Harper lays out but can only trap the ball, allowing Kris Bryant to score the Cubs' second run. (0:32)

WASHINGTON -- Kyle Hendricks is becoming an October/November hero for the Chicago Cubs. The right-hander shut down the high-powered Washington Nationals for seven innings in the first Game 1 start of his postseason career, leading the Cubs to a 3-0 win and 1-0 series lead.

Hendricks had to be on his game as Nationals star Stephen Strasburg was even better -- at least through the first five innings. A sixth-inning error by third baseman Anthony Rendon opened the door for the Cubs to score two runs on their first two hits of the night. Strasburg struck out 10 before leaving -- but Hendricks would outshine the NL pitcher of the month for September.

Kyle Hendricks pitched seven innings of two-hit, shutout baseball in Game 1 against the Washington Nationals. Getty Images

Hendricks, the 2016 MLB ERA leader, gave up just two hits and three walks, and was able to pitch around an error by his own third baseman in his final inning of work. Hendricks was masterful, working both sides of the plate with some of the best movement on his pitches he’s had all season. Every time he needed to make a pitch, he did.

The performance was reminiscent of his outing in Game 6 of last year’s NLCS against Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers. The Cubs won that game, then a certain Game 7 of the World Series -- which Hendricks started as well.

Before this series began, three-time World Series champion Jon Lester -- a veteran of several Game 1 starts -- declared it a "passing of the torch" to the Dartmouth alum, even declaring Hendricks' next goal is to be an Opening Day starter. It can’t be far in the future. Hendricks has tackled and won a Game 1 and 7 and everything in between while lowering his career postseason ERA to a nifty 1.98 after Friday night’s outing.

Mr. Postseason indeed.