Justin Turner's big night fuels Dodgers to 1-0 series lead

LOS ANGELES -- Baseball’s postseason is a time of resetting in that everyone begins at 0-0. Still, each team brings with it the baggage of the regular season, the sixth-month slog during which narratives are constructed.

The Los Angeles Dodgers got a good start on a fresh fall tale Friday, riding a Justin Turner-led four-run first to back Clayton Kershaw in his mixed bag of an outing. The Dodgers beat Arizona 9-5 to grab a 1-0 lead in their National League Division Series matchup and snap a six-game losing streak to the Diamondbacks.

For three mysterious weeks this season, everyone in the baseball universe puzzled over the struggles of the seemingly invincible Dodgers. You remember them: The team that raced to a 91-36 record, stepping on everyone’s throat on a nightly basis and not letting up.

The team of historic dominance that then went missing during a skid of 16 losses in 17 games.

Justin Turner tied a Dodgers postseason record with his five RBIs in Game 1. Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

In search of their first title since 1988, the Dodgers entered the postseason as rickety as a 104-win team could possibly be. Down what path would their October narrative lead: That of the dominant Dodgers, or that of doubtable Dodgers?

Score one for a little of both.

The Dodgers put the first five batters on base against a Diamondbacks starter, Taijuan Walker, making his first postseason appearance. That rally included a three-run jolt to left from Turner, sending jam-packed Dodger Stadium into a frenzy. It also included an RBI double by emotional powder keg Yasiel Puig.

Walker escaped further damage but finished the first frame with 48 pitches and was replaced by Zack Godley before the start of the second inning. Add another name to baseball’s growing list of successful regular-season starters who have been knocked out early during the first week of the 2017 postseason -- eight of 16 so far haven’t made it to the fifth inning.

The quick lead and solid run prevention to protect it was reminiscent of the Dodgers team that went 56-11 over one stretch of the season. At times the team did look dominant, mostly because Kershaw looked a bit more like his All-Star self than the version that returned from the disabled list late in the season.

Kershaw entered the game with his 4.55 career playoff ERA hanging over his head, and for a brief moment, that history stirred when he walked David Peralta to start the game. But he escaped the inning by striking out Diamondbacks sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and J.D. Martinez.

Kershaw mostly cruised through six innings, giving up solo homers to A.J. Pollock in the third and Martinez in the sixth. He came out for the seventh despite holding a career 23.82 postseason ERA in that frame. Sure enough, he gave up back-to-back rockets into the left-field seats to Ketel Marte and Jeff Mathis.

That was it for Kershaw -- 6 1/3 innings, 7 strikeouts, 5 hits allowed (but 4 of them long balls) and 3 walks. Let’s face it, it wasn’t bad, especially given the sudden plague that has struck top-flight starters in recent days, but it wasn’t elite-level Kershaw either.

There were good portents for the Dodgers elsewhere. Some of those appeared in the fourth, when Corey Seager’s RBI single and another RBI from Turner keyed a three-run rally against Godley that broke open the game. That’s two more Dodger stars who faded a bit late but look poised for an October push.

Turner’s five RBIs on the night tied the Dodgers’ postseason record set by Davey Lopes in 1978 and Pedro Guerrero in 1981.

For the Dodgers, it was just the first step, but given Arizona’s regular-season record against them (11-8) and the late-season surge of the Diamondbacks’ starting rotation, the Snakes entered the series as a trendy upset pick. A Game 1 loss surely would have spurred the Cassandras of the L.A. baseball world to scream in unison.

Those doomsdayers will have to wait another day. But the Diamondbacks remain capable of striking back, and in Saturday’s Game 2, they’ll send Dodgers killer Robbie Ray to the mound.

In October, dominance only lasts as long as your last game.