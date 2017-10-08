Dodgers' collective finally solves Robbie Ray to take 2-0 series lead

Austin Barnes extends the Dodgers' lead in the fifth inning with a double to left field to score a pair of runs. (0:31)

LOS ANGELES -- As Robbie Ray and the Arizona Diamondbacks are finding out, the Los Angeles Dodgers are like a baseball version of the Borg from Star Trek. We’ll explain that in a bit.

First, the meat of the subject is that the Dodgers knocked off the Diamondbacks 8-5 on Saturday to seize a 2-0 lead in their National League Division Series matchup. Austin Barnes and Yasiel Puig each drove in two runs to back the work of seven L.A. pitchers.

Now, to explain that analogy for the uninitiated: The Borg are an alien collective with a hive-like consciousness. Their M.O. is to find, conquer and assimilate new civilizations. With each assimilation, subsequent iterations of themselves are improved. If what you do works, they will make it theirs. There is no individuality.

Sure, that’s laying it on a bit thick, but these are the things that occur to you when you have watched the Dodgers for the past six months. Resisting the Dodgers is futile. Your successful track record against them is irrelevant. You can come at them with stars, and they will come back at you with a machine-like efficiency that improves with each iteration.

To wit: The Dodgers failed to beat Ray in five tries during the regular season. Two of those were no-decisions, but he was 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA and struck out a ridiculous 53 batters in 31⅔ innings.

These numbers, we remind you, were put up against a team that won 104 games.

As it turned out, all of that was merely bytes of data for the Dodgers to sort through -- to assimilate, if you will -- and turn to their advantage. Or, perhaps, Ray simply had a bad night.

There’s plenty of evidence for the latter theory. Ray walked four batters over the first three innings. He threw three wild pitches -- the first postseason pitcher to do that since Milwaukee’s Yovani Gallardo in 2001. He plunked Justin Turner with a pitch that, as it turned out, kick-started a four-run LA rally in the fifth that broke the game open.

Still, this was Dodger baseball, circa the 21st century. If the pitcher is wild, let him be wild. If the outfielder throws to the wrong base -- as J.D. Martinez did during that fifth inning -- take the free bag. If the baserunners are being ignored, let them steal -- L.A. had four thefts on the night.

The stars of the Dodgers’ lineup were mostly quiet. None of Corey Seager, Justin Turner or Cody Bellinger had a particularly big night.

Instead, it was an RBI single from Chris Taylor here, a pinch-hit single by Curtis Granderson there, Barnes’ big hit, Puig delighting the crowd with his antics, and his production. All of these things strung together to build a 7-2 Dodgers firewall against defeat.

And there wasn’t a dominant pitching performance, either, to define the evening. Rich Hill gave up Paul Goldschmidt's two-run homer early, but settled in thereafter. But when the Dodgers loaded the bases in the fifth, he was removed. It was what the collective called for. Tony Cingrani got one out. Kenta Maeda, a starter for most of the season, looked like a bonafide reliever, striking out two of the three he faced.

The Dodgers again ran into trouble in the seventh, as they did on Friday when Clayton Kershaw was chased by back-to-back homers. Tony Watson gave up a pair of singles, and Brandon Morrow came on to serve up Brandon Drury's pinch-hit three-run homer. As it was for a fleeting moment of Game 1, the Diamondbacks had again become a threat.

No worries. The Dodgers loaded the bases against Archie Bradley, and a drones, er, Taylor rolled an RBI single into left field for an insurance run. Then, to complete the assimilation, closer Kenley Jansen came on to demonstrate the futility of resistance, getting the last five outs of the night.

Still, for L.A., this set-up relief issue is the most worrisome trait of an otherwise unassailable Dodger roster. It was telling that last year’s set-up ace, Pedro Baez, who has struggled lately, didn’t contribute. For the Diamondback to exploit that flaw, they’ll need to assimilate a few lessons of their own.

Now the Diamondbacks are in survival mode. The series shifts back to Phoenix for Monday’s Game 3 and Arizona will turn to their ace, former Dodger Zack Greinke, to save their season. Greinke is certainly capable of doing that. But the Dodgers know Greinke well, and we know what the Dodgers do with knowledge.

Reminders that the Dodgers are a great ancient civilization were all over the place before the game. Tommy Lasorda was recognized during video celebration. Maury Wills threw out the first pitch. Sandy Koufax was hanging around, still looking so fit from a distance that you could almost see him getting a batter or two.

But those great individual helped establish the Dodgers brand, and now that brand trumps everything. The Dodgers have stars, but the stars are parts of a whole that have grown into something great. The Diamondbacks are tasked with finding a weakness in this machine, and they are almost out of time to do so.