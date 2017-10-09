Tanaka -- with big assists from Bird and Judge -- stymies Indians to force Game 4

NEW YORK -- In keeping the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series comeback dreams alive, Masahiro Tanaka had his most important performance of his major league career and most definitely earned the Game 3 win, but he had two huge assists from Baby Bombers Aaron Judge and Greg Bird.

Tanaka was dealing all night, showing rare emotion, mostly staying away from his fastball and fooling the Cleveland Indians over seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, while striking out seven and walking one in the Yankees' 1-0 victory.

But if it weren’t for Judge and Bird, Tanaka may have been on the wrong side of the scoreline, and the Indians may have been bathing in champagne. In the sixth, Judge, the rookie known for hitting home runs, stole one from the Indians.

Using all 6-foot-7 of him, the right fielder leaped slightly to snare what looked as if it would be a two-run homer off the bat of the Indians’ Francisco Lindor. The ease with which Judge made the catch took away some of the specialness of the play, but not any of its importance. In keeping the game scoreless, it was one of those Jeter-esque plays, that, if the Yankees come back all the way in this series, will be remembered forever.

A year ago, the Yankees helped the Indians win the pennant by dealing reliever Andrew Miller for a package of talented minor leaguers. Miller went on to be perhaps the most important pitcher in Cleveland’s run to the World Series.

Now, he was on the Yankee Stadium mound, facing Bird. Lefty vs. lefty. Bird has spent the last two years mostly hurt, itching to be on the field as he watched his friends, Judge and Gary Sanchez, become All-Stars.

But Bird preceded both of his young teammates in giving the Yankees a glimpse of their future. In 2015, playing for an injured Mark Teixeira, Bird hit 11 homers in 46 games. Then shoulder surgery cost him all of 2016, and an ankle injury forced him to miss most of 2017. However, following another surgery, this time on the ankle, Bird had a tremendous September.

He seemed to get hot at the right time, making him a Yankee wild card going into October. On Sunday he took a 1-1 fastball in the seventh and sent it into the night. The one run would be all the Yankees needed as $86 million closer Aroldis Chapman took care of the final five outs.

Tanaka and the Baby Bombers kept the Yankees alive for another night. On Monday, ace Luis Severino will be on the mound for the Yankees. What would Yogi Berra say about all this?