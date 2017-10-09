Verlander's Astros in ALCS, Sale's Red Sox going home after bizarre bullpen battle

Josh Reddick goes the other way for a single to give the Astros a 4-3 lead over Boston late in Game 4 of the ALDS. (0:37)

On Sunday, before Game 3 of this American League Division Series, Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch was asked how he's handling the pressure of baseball's postseason.

"I'm a nervous wreck," Hinch said with a smile. "Can't you tell?"

On Monday, it became clear Hinch wasn't joking. Well, not entirely at least.

Never mind that the Astros were leading by one run in the fifth inning of Game 4, or that they had a one-game lead in the best-of-five series against the Boston Red Sox, or that they wound up winning 5-4 and moving on to the American League Championship Series for the second time in three years. Hinch turned ace starter Justin Verlander into a human panic button in the fifth inning, bringing him in for his first relief appearance in a 13-year professional career.

And when Verlander hung a slider that Red Sox rookie Andrew Benintendi launched into the right-field seats for a go-ahead two-run homer, it seemed Hinch was bound to take his place next to New York Yankees skipper Joe Girardi in this year's club of smart managers who inexplicably lose their minds in the postseason.

But the Red Sox helped take Hinch off the hook by not giving the hook to Chris Sale, their own ace-turned-reliever, in the eighth inning. Sale had already thrown four scoreless innings, a carbon copy of David Price's performance in Game 3, and the Sox had Addison Reed and closer Craig Kimbrel available for as many as nine outs, according to manager John Farrell's pregame plan.

Sale probably should've watched the rest of the game with Farrell, who was ejected in the second inning by plate umpire Mark Wegner for trying to protect Dustin Pedroia in an argument over a called third strike. Instead, Sale went back out for the eighth and gave up a game-tying leadoff homer to Alex Bregman.

Five batters later, with Kimbrel finally in the game, the Astros took the lead on Josh Reddick's two-out single through the left side of the infield.

The Astros added a run against Kimbrel in the ninth, and they needed it, too. As the rain that threatened all day began to fall more heavily in the bottom of the ninth, Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers hit an inside-the-park homer to cut the margin back to one run before Astros closer Ken Giles finished off Pedroia on a grounder to first base.

Outcome aside, the wild Game 4 reaffirmed the postseason's strange effect on people. It can turn even the hottest hitters' bats into kindling and cause even steely-eyed pitchers to melt on the mound. And managers? Faced with the potential rewards and consequences of a short postseason series, there's no telling what might happen, from Girardi's failure to challenge a third strike that was ruled a hit batter to Hinch using a pitcher in a role he has never played.

In the end, though, the Astros were too much for the Red Sox to handle. Red Sox starting pitchers came up short in each of the three games, with Sale, Drew Pomeranz, Doug Fister and Rick Porcello combining to post a 12.71 ERA in 11 1/3 innings as starters.

Price gave the Red Sox life in Game 3, and Sale's relief effort nearly got them to a Game 5. Those moves had to be made because the Red Sox were desperate.

And as the Astros move on to the ALCS, the spotlight on Hinch will be turned up even more. Let's see how he responds.