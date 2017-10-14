Two arms beat the Yankees in Game 1 -- Dallas Keuchel's and Marwin Gonzalez's

play 0:49 Keuchel dominates Yankees in Game 1 Dallas Keuchel delivers a powerful performance in Game 1, pitching seven scoreless innings and striking out 10, the most strikeouts he's had all season.

HOUSTON -- By scoring more runs in the regular season than any team in the past eight years, the Houston Astros forged their identity as an offensive dynamo with the ability to slug its way right into the World Series.

But on Friday night, they won with two arms: Dallas Keuchel's left and Marwin Gonzalez's right.

Houston's Dallas Keuchel struck out 10 Yankees in seven innings of work in Game 1 of the ALCS. Getty Images

Keuchel continued his mastery of the New York Yankees by blanking them for seven innings, and Gonzalez made a perfect throw to nail Greg Bird at the plate in the fifth inning. And in so doing, the Astros proved they can win cuticle-chomping, low-scoring games as well as slugfests, taking Game 1 of the American League Championship Series by a 2-1 margin.

So much for the theory that subduing the Astros' offense meant defeating them. Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka held Jose Altuve & Co. to four hits, none of which went for extra bases, leaving the Astros to score their runs the hard way in the fourth inning. Altuve reached on an infield single, stole a base and scored when Carlos Correa punched a single to left field. Two batters later, Yuli Gurriel lined an RBI single up the middle.

And that was it. The team with the biggest boppers played small ball, then relied on its pitching to carry it through.

Keuchel has always saved his best for the Yankees, dating to his six shutout innings in the 2015 wild-card game. He gave up one unearned run in six innings against them earlier this season, and with the Astros needing the 29-year-old to deliver in Game 1, he scattered four hits in seven innings before turning things over to the bullpen.

A finesse pitcher with a fastball that doesn't crack 90 mph, Keuchel struck out 10 batters, joining Mike Scott and Nolan Ryan in the 1986 NLCS as only the third pitcher in Astros history to record a double-digit strikeout game in the playoffs.

Gonzalez gets credit for a big-time assist with his peg in the fifth inning. Playing off the line in anticipation that Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wouldn't pull the ball, Gonzalez fielded Judge's single to left field and came up throwing. He released the ball as Bird rounded third and made a perfect strike to catcher Brian McCann.

Even the Astros' bullpen -- their perceived weakness -- delivered when it was needed. Specifically, closer Ken Giles mowed through the heart of the Yankees' order in the eighth inning, getting Judge to ground out and striking out Didi Gregorius with the tying run on first base. Giles gave up a two-out homer to Bird in the ninth inning but recorded the final out to preserve the victory.