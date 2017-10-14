Verlander's gem, Altuve's sprint home gives Astros commanding 2-0 ALCS lead

Justin Verlander records 13 strikeouts vs. the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS. (0:51)

HOUSTON -- On the eve of his 18th career postseason start, Justin Verlander contemplated how he might have fared if he played in a bygone era when pitchers were permitted to throw 300 innings and finish what they started.

"I do often wonder how I would have been back then," Verlander said Friday. "I think it would be a pretty cool time to play baseball."

And then, on Saturday, the Houston Astros ace turned back the clock.

With the sellout crowd at Minute Maid Park chanting his name and with his supermodel fiancee watching from a luxury suite, Verlander turned in a vintage October performance that recalled the days of Sandy Koufax. He threw 124 pitches. He struck out 13 batters. He went nine innings.

Verlander became the first pitcher to throw a complete game with at least 13 strikeouts in the postseason since Tim Lincecum in 2010 and the first to do it against the Yankees since Bob Gibson in the 1964 World Series. It marked the sixth time in Verlander’s postseason career that he has thrown at least 120 pitches in a game.

Quite simply, Verlander dominated Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Justin Verlander struck out 13 and allowed just one run in nine innings. David J. Phillip/AP Photo

And in the bottom of the ninth, the Astros rewarded him for it. Jose Altuve singled, then Carlos Correa doubled to the gap in center field. Altuve raced toward home plate, and although the relay throw beat him, he slid around catcher Gary Sanchez's tag to give Houston a 2-1 victory and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

But the story, unquestionably, was Verlander.

From start to finish, Verlander silenced the mighty Yankees offense. In classic fashion, his velocity and power never waned. He was throwing in the mid-90s in the eighth inning, striking out Brett Gardner on an elevated fastball.

With the middle of the Yankees' order due to bat in the top of the ninth and his pitch count already at 109, Verlander came back out to the mound. He got Aaron Judge to fly to center field, gave up a single to Didi Gregorius, then got Gary Sanchez to fly to right and Greg Bird to ground out.

Verlander pumped his fist and screamed as he walked off the mound, and that was merely a prelude to the eruption after the Astros won the game.

For most of the first two games of the series, Yankees pitching held down the mighty Astros offense. But Altuve and Correa -- the best hitters on the majors' best hitting team -- delivered when it counted.