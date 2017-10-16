It's time to pay attention to Justin Turner's incredible postseason record

play 0:44 Turner's walk-off HR puts L.A. up 2-0 in NLCS Justin Turner breaks a 1-1 tie in style by cranking a three-run homer to center field off John Lackey to give the Dodgers a 4-1 Game 2 victory against the Cubs.

LOS ANGELES -- After four business-like wins to begin what the Los Angeles Dodgers hope will be their first championship run in 29 years, the habitues of Hollywood finally needed a hero to plaster on their marquee.

That would be Justin Turner, who hammered a John Lackey pitch over the center-field fence for a three-run walk-off homer with two outs in the ninth, giving the Dodgers a 4-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday and a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.

The blast was just the second walk-off homer in Dodgers postseason history. You probably remember the other one, or at least have seen the highlights about 1,000 times. It was Kirk Gibson’s pinch-hit blast to win Game 1 of the 1988 World Series against Oakland. Sunday’s game marked the 29th anniversary of that iconic play, which sparked the Dodgers to their last World Series win.

The Dodgers are really hoping history repeats itself.

Justin Turner was responsible for all four of the Dodgers' runs in Game 2. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Yasiel Puig began the winning rally with a leadoff walk against Brian Duensing, his third free pass of the game. He went to second on Charlie Culberson's sacrifice but was stuck there after pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer struck out. Cubs manager Joe Maddon went to a familiar name in an unfamiliar role -- long-time starter John Lackey, whom Chris Taylor worked for a walk.

That set the stage for Turner, who turned around a Lackey fastball on the second pitch he saw. Turner drove in all four Dodger runs.

Rich Hill was masterful for the most part over five innings, during which he allowed just three hits and one run. Hill’s eight strikeouts were a postseason career high, but he made one big mistake that the Cubs capitalized on, a grooved fastball that Addison Russell hooked inside the left-field foul pole for the game’s first run.

On the other side, the Dodgers waited out postseason ace Jon Lester, not doing great damage but making him work for his outs. Lester walked five, a playoff high for him, and was out after two outs in the fifth with 103 pitches on his ticker.

The second inning was a perfect example of the Dodgers’ game plan against Lester. They didn’t swing until his 10th pitch of the inning, during which he didn’t allow a hit but walked two.

The Dodgers scratched out a run in the fifth to tie the contest and get Hill off the hook. Culberson, making his second straight start in place of injured shortstop Corey Seager, doubled and went to third on Taylor's grounder. Turner drove him in, reaching out and poking a Lester sinker into right field for a single to plate Culberson.

That set up a battle of the bullpen that, given recent trends, would seem to tilt heavily in the Dodgers’ favor.

Indeed, Brandon Morrow came on for Hill and mowed through the Cubs over two perfect innings, throwing just 18 pitches in the process. Josh Fields and Tony Watson were just as effective and efficient in shorter stints.

By the time Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen came on for the ninth, the Cubs’ drought against the L.A. bullpen had stretched to 0-for-21 during the NLCS. This time, however, the Cubs’ bullpen was matching their counterparts zero for zero and, when Jansen took over, the game remained deadlocked.

Jansen struck out Kris Bryant to begin his outing, his fifth straight punch-out for him to start this LCS, and making the Dodgers’ bullpen 22-for-22 in retiring Cubs in the series. However, Jansen plunked Anthony Rizzo, ending the out streak and giving the Cubs their first baserunner since the fifth inning.

A clearly rattled Jansen recovered to strike out Willson Contreras and retire Albert Almora Jr. on a grounder, setting the stage for L.A.’s dramatic win.

Game 3 will be Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, with the Dodgers’ Yu Darvish facing Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks.