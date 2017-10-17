Back in Judge's chambers, Yankees cut Astros' ALCS lead in half

Yuli Gurriel cranks one to right field and Aaron Judge stops it as he crashes in to the right-field wall to make the catch. (0:25)

NEW YORK -- Yankee Stadium was reverberating with the chants, “M-V-P! M-V-P! M-V-P!” On a classically cold night in the Bronx, the sellout crowd serenaded Aaron Judge, putting its own exclamation point on Judge's spectacular fourth inning that included an amazing catch and a three-run homer.

Judge had finally answered Jose Altuve, his regular-season MVP adversary, who had been the far better player in the first two games of ALCS. More importantly, he and the Yankees turned Monday night into less of a game and more of a party to tighten this series.

While Judge was center of attention because of who he is, it was a team effort -- with the old guard, CC Sabathia and Todd Frazier doing their part -- as the New York Yankees cruised to a Game 3 ALCS win over the Houston Astros, 8-1.

Aaron Judge celebrates his three-run home run to help put Game 3 away for the Yankees. Elsa/Getty Images

It was such a celebration that in the eighth inning, the fans in the left field decided to do a roll call, which is usually reserved for the first inning when they chant each players' name until receiving acknowledgement.

The Astros are quickly finding out what the Indians learned the hard way. Being down 0-2 means little to this Yankee team that has an ideal mix of talented youth and veteran grit. Sabathia once again reached back, like his old buddy, Andy Pettitte used to, giving the Yankees exactly what they needed with six scoreless innings, while Todd Frazier of Toms River, New Jersey, used the right-field porch to slap a three-run second-inning homer. It was all the runs the Yankees would need. 2017 MLB Postseason Keep up with the latest as baseball's top teams contend for the title. • Ultimate playoff guide » | Picks »

In 2017, the Yankees are most of all about Judge, which is why the talk on the subways in all five boroughs and offices around the city will be about the 6-foot-7, nearly 300-pound right fielder on Tuesday.

Did you see Judge's catch? Yeah, he homered, too.

In the fourth, Judge made an amazing catch, slamming against the wall in right and holding onto the ball like a tight end after being floored by a free safety. In the bottom half of the same inning, Judge slammed three-run homer and the blowout was on.

This postseason, Judge is morphing into a combination of Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. Like the old captain, he has shown a flair for the moment. In the comeback over the Indians, he made probably the most important defensive play of the year when he stole a two-run homer from Francisco Lindor.

While there haven't been that many hits so far in the playoffs, he has made them count. He nailed a two-run homer in the Yankees' wild-card win. He had a two-run double in Game 4 of the ALDS that chase Cleveland's starter, Trevor Bauer, in the second. Both extended leads.

But his clutchness, a la A-Rod, has come into question from some Yankee fans. He has struck out a lot during his Rookie of the Year and possibly MVP regular season, but the whiffs have been more glaring in the playoffs. He has been sent down on strikes in 50 percent of his postseason at-bats compared to a 31 percent rate in the regular season.

Only eight games into the playoffs, Judge has already broken the record set by Reggie Sanders (1995) and Austin Jackson (2011) for the most strikeouts by one player before the World Series with 20.

But like the all the biggest stars, the moment seems to find him. If he and his teammates can claw their way back again from another 2-0 hole, it will be the stuff of legends.