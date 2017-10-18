Chris Taylor takes turn in starring role as Dodgers push Cubs to brink of elimination

Yu Darvish continued his run of strong starts for the Dodgers by pitching 6 1/3 innings, giving up one run and striking out seven. (0:59)

CHICAGO -- Another game, another hero, and a perfect postseason continues for the title-starved Los Angeles Dodgers.

This time it was Chris Taylor taking his star turn, fulfilling a teammate’s wish in Game 2, as the Dodgers pushed the champion Chicago Cubs to the brink of elimination with a 6-1 win Tuesday at Wrigley Field. Taylor hit a mammoth home run off Kyle Hendricks and drove in another run with a triple as L.A. put a stranglehold on the National League Championship Series, leading three games to none.

The Dodgers improved to 6-0 during this playoff run, the longest postseason winning streak in franchise history.

Third baseman Justin Turner won Game 2 with a three-run, walk-off homer off Chicago’s John Lackey -- a moment set up by the walk Taylor drew against Lackey with Turner on deck and a man on second base.

About a half hour later, Turner went to the media room in the bowels of Dodger Stadium and said, “I wanted to see C.T., to finish it. I thought he was going to get the big hit.”

Well, Taylor got two big hits on Tuesday. With the scored knotted at 1-1 in the third, he jumped ahead of Hendricks and unloaded a bomb that cleared the batter’s eye beyond the ivy-covered center-field fence. Statcast measured the blast at 444 feet -- the longest homer it tracked in this postseason.

Taylor’s homer was the Dodgers’ fourth go-ahead homer of the postseason. He’s had two and Turner has had two. Both of Taylor’s homers have come in the NLCS, making him the first Dodger to hit multiple go-ahead blasts in the NLCS since Steve Garvey did it for them in 1978.

Taylor showed off his speed in the fifth by lacing a drive into the left-field corner and turning on the jets as he rounded second base. He slid into third ahead of the throw from Chicago’s Kyle Schwarber, driving in Joc Pederson.

Oh, and there is this: Taylor was making his first playoff start at shortstop in Game 3 after starting the first two games in center field. He became the first player ever to hit homers at both positions in the same postseason.

The reason that Taylor was playing shortstop, of course, is because star Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was left off L.A.’s NLCS roster because of a sore back. That was a cause of much anxiety when the announcement was made last weekend, a sentiment summed up by Seager himself who said, “It sucks, to be honest.”

Between Taylor and Charlie Culberson, who played short in the first two games of the NLCS, it turns out that the Dodgers have actually gotten more production at Seager’s position than they did in the NLDS.

Seager went 3-for-11 during L.A.’s sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks with one extra-base hit. Taylor and Culberson have gone a combined 4-for-10 with four extra-base hits while playing short.

Taylor’s performance overshadowed another outstanding outing by Yu Darvish, who shut down the Cubs over 6 ⅓ innings, allowing Schwarber’s solo homer in the first but limiting Chicago to one run and six hits while striking out seven. He was efficient as well, throwing just 81 total pitches.

The only emotion the always cool Darvish displayed on the field came when he drew a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk off Carl Edwards Jr. in the sixth to put the Dodgers up 4-1.

Darvish had just one career RBI and one career walk before that plate appearance. He became the first pitcher to be walked with the bases loaded in a postseason game since Philadelphia’s Larry Christenson did it against the Dodgers in the 1977 NLCS.

Finally, as Darvish walked off the mound, he gave home plate umpire Mike Winters a salute. And why not? Darvish’s 42 percent called-strike percentage was his third-highest of the season.

Still, the night belonged to Taylor, and who could have predicted such a thing would happen when teams reported to spring training way back in February? Taylor had hit .240 over three big league seasons and was traded to L.A. from Seattle in an unheralded move in 2016.

However, Taylor fits the mold of quite a few of the current Dodgers -- strugglers turned into stalwarts. He had untapped innate abilities that in L.A. he’s been able to tap, in his case through a swing reconstruction aided by the coaching staff.

Taylor ended up as one of the NL’s breakout players during a season in which he turned 27 years old. He hit .288 with 21 homers, 72 RBIs and 17 steals while playing five different positions.

That full range of skills was on display Tuesday in front of a jam-packed crowd at Wrigley Field that didn’t want to see them. Now, with one more win, the Dodgers will earn their first NL pennant and a shot at their first World Series title since 1988.