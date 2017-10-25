Kershaw aces Astros, rewrites October reputation in Dodgers' Game 1 win

Clayton Kershaw has a dominant outing, becoming the first pitcher in World Series history to strikeout 11, walk zero and allow three hits. Justin Turner hits a two-run homer in the Dodgers' 3-1 win over the Astros. (2:51)

LOS ANGELES -- It was hot, 103 degrees. Hotter than it has ever been at the start of an MLB postseason game. Hotter than the game-time temperatures of the previous two World Series openers combined.

Kershaw overpowered baseball's best lineup in his first career World Series start, striking out 11 over seven innings in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 3-1 Game 1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Kershaw held the Astros, who led the majors in runs scored, to three hits, including Alex Bregman’s solo homer in the fourth.

Kershaw finished one strikeout shy of his postseason career best while notching his fifth double-digit strikeout performance in the playoffs. Against a Houston lineup full of high-contact hitters, he became just the third pitcher this season to reach 10 K’s against the Astros.

In doing so, Kershaw may have dealt a final blow to his largely exaggerated postseason record, one marred by a handful of shaky innings, often when working on short rest. But Kershaw looked fresh and feisty on Tuesday, roaring out of the gate with eight strikeouts over the first four innings alone.

Kershaw didn’t walk a batter. His 11 strikeouts tied Dodgers legend Don Newcombe, who was at the park for Game 1, for the most K’s in a walk-less performance. No World Series pitcher had ever hit those two benchmarks while also allowing three hits or fewer.

As they’ve done throughout a postseason run during which the Dodgers have now won eight of their nine games, the lights-out pitching staff got just enough long-ball support to get the win. Chris Taylor, co-MVP of the National League Championship Series win over the Chicago Cubs, homered to left on the first pitch thrown by Houston starter Dallas Keuchel. The blast was measured at 447 feet by Statcast.

Clayton Kershaw overpowered the Astros at the plate in Game 1. Tim Bradbury/USA Today Sports

In the Dodgers’ half of the sixth, Taylor drew a two-out walk off Keuchel to extend the inning. Just as happened in the Dodgers’ Game 2 win against the Cubs, Taylor’s walk preceded a game-turning homer from the other NLCS co-MVP, Justin Turner, who jolted the Dodger Stadium crowd with a shot to left field.

Turner’s two RBIs gave him 26 for his postseason career, matching Duke Snider’s franchise record. Turner has four homers and 14 RBIs in this postseason.

Still, the night belonged to Kershaw, whom the day before his start said that, because he’s from Texas, the extreme autumn heat would not be a problem. It wasn’t, as he matched his postseason high for innings pitched and lowered his career postseason ERA from 4.40 to 4.21.

Kershaw departed after throwing just 83 pitches, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to turn the game over to a bullpen that has been impenetrable during the playoffs. It was again.

Perhaps best of all, Kershaw pitched a scoreless seventh. He entered the game with a 25.50 ERA in six playoff seventh innings. Another postseason dragon slain.

In doing so, Kershaw put up one of the best World Series starts in the history of a franchise rich with them. Kershaw’s game score, a measure of a pitcher’s overall effectiveness, was 78. That ranks in a tie for 12th among the 106 World Series starts in franchise history, putting him in the neighborhood of Dodgers legends like Newcombe, Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Orel Hershiser.

Kershaw has been hanging with those legends in the regular season for a long time. On Tuesday, he showed that no stage is too big for him, and now he has the Dodgers three wins from their first championship in 29 years.