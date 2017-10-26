Astros' stars stage stunning comeback to even World Series

LOS ANGELES -- The first World Series win in Houston Astros history was 55 years in the making ... and it was not easy. It was, however, unbelievably exciting; a true Fall Classic that Houston finally won, 7-6 in 11 innings at Dodger Stadium.

The best offense in baseball did it their way, ultimately taking the final lead on George Springer’s two-run homer off Los Angeles Dodgers righty Brandon McCarthy in the 11th.

Then it was reliever Chris Devenski who finally ended this classic, picking up the final three outs.

The Astros, born in 1962 as the Colt .45s, have now stripped L.A. of home field advantage as the series heads to Houston for three games this weekend.

The Astros thought they won the game after 10 innings. First Jose Altuve, the 5-foot-5 wunderkind (who might just be the best player in baseball), nailed a go-ahead homer to open the 10th off the Dodgers' Josh Fields. Then, Carlos Correa hit a shot into the night and put an exclamation point on the drive with a bat flip for the ages.

Yasiel Puig led off the inning with a solo homer off Astros closer Ken Giles. Puig, known for his bat flips, neatly paced the bat on the ground. Giles recovered and picked up the final three outs to sent the Astros back to Minute Maid Park with a victory. With two outs, Giles walked Logan Forsythe with two outs and then threw a wild pitch. Kike Hernandez drilled an RBI single to right that Forsythe beat a throw home on.

The Astros started their comeback in the eighth and ninth innings against closer Kenley Jansen, who was asked to protect a two-run lead and pick-up a six-out save. Jansen failed.

In the ninth, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez sent a ball into Houston sports history, going the other way off the Jansen to tie the game at 3. The Astros dugout erupted in excitement. They were back in this World Series.

Gonzalez’s heroics were set up by Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa. Bregman led off with a double off a diving Yasiel Puig’s glove. That's when Roberts turned to Jansen. After an Altuve out, Carlos Correa bounced an RBI single up the middle.

Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched well enough to pick up more than a no-decision. He threw four no-hit innings and, finished having only allowed two hits over six. The problem was they were both homers.

Verlander was fired up, which showed in his velocity and his results. He retired the first nine batters he faced in order, averaging 96.3 mph on his fastball, which was the most velocity he had displayed in the last three years. The Dodgers, meanwhile, were not making him work as Verlander only threw 32 pitches in the first three innings. Over the past three years, he has never thrown that few of pitches to pick up the first nine outs of a game. He was rolling, but wasn’t getting much support from his offense.

The Astros only scored one run in Game 1 when third baseman Alex Bregman slammed a solo shot off Clayton Kershaw. In Game 2, it was Bregman again. He smacked a liner into center in the third inning that was trouble for the Dodgers’ Chris Taylor. If not for luck, Bregman made have had an inside the park homer. Taylor dove and missed the ball, but it bounced off the bill of his cap and to left fielder Joc Pederson. A run scored, but no more in what could have been a big inning.

Verlander couldn’t hold the lead, allowing a solo shot to Pederson and a two-run homer to Corey Seager. While Verlander brought the Astros to the World Series, it was his teammates who picked him up for the first World Series win in franchise history.