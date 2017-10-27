'Making no excuses': Ken Giles admits he needs to be better

Enrique Hernandez smacks a single to right field that scores Logan Forsythe from second base and extends the game. (0:28)

LOS ANGELES -- Even before his World Series Game 2 meltdown, Houston Astros closer Ken Giles did not sound entirely confident in himself. He looked shaky at times in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, especially on the road. When he spoke about it, he sounded like a man trying to talk himself into the right frame of mind.

“I have to stay more relaxed,” Giles said. “I have to trust myself a little more than I have in the past. That’s about it -- believe in myself a little bit more."

Giles looked as if his pep talk to himself didn’t completely work. Although the Astros won Game 2 and are back in Houston with a tied series, Giles nearly coughed up Houston’s first World Series win, surrendering a 10th-inning homer to Yasiel Puig and a game-tying RBI single to Kike Hernandez. It almost makes you think maybe Giles shouldn’t get the ball if the Astros need to close out a game.

It might make you think that, but the man making the decision said he is sticking with the closer that helped the Astros win 101 games.

“Kenny will be handed the ball again with the lead in this series, if we can,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

Giles could be aided by the fact he's at home this weekend. At Yankee Stadium, he looked rattled as the Yankees came back from four runs in Game 4 of the ALCS. Giles gave up two runs and only could pick up one out.

To try to get himself in the right frame of mind, the 27-year-old does breathing exercises and visualizes success. But it didn’t work in L.A.

After Game 2 he stood in front of his locker like a true pro, answering questions about what is wrong and what he needs to do better.

Ken Giles has had his struggles this postseason, but the Astros still believe in the guy who helped them to 101 wins. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

“I’m making no excuses,” Giles said. “I’m better than the way I’m pitching.”

Hinch doesn’t have many options in the pen to close. Even in Game 7 of the ALCS, Hinch went away from his regular relievers and turned to Lance McCullers Jr. to finish what Charlie Morton started.

After Giles faltered, Hinch called Chris Devenski to finish the Game 2 victory. Devenski, with a two-run 11th-inning lead to protect, gave up a homer to Charlie Culberson that cut the Astros' lead to one. But then he struck out Puig to end it.

“We are expected to do our job,” Devenski said. “That’s why we are here. We have to accept that we are not going to be perfect. It’s baseball. You grow and learn and we experience things. But we have been a tight knit group all year long. We have been overlooked a bit, with people talking about other bullpens being better than us. I know at any time we have guys that can get the job done.”

If the Astros are going to win this World Series, Giles is going to need to get right -- and fast. He knows it, saying he has to do a better job shutting down the Dodgers. He also needs to believe in himself, and says he does.

“My confidence level is not damaged at all,” Giles said.

His late-game actions will speak louder than those words.