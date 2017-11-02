Houston Strongest! After more than a half century, Astros win first World Series title

George Springer smacks a two-run home run that goes 438 feet and extends the Astros lead to 5-0 in the second inning. (0:44)

LOS ANGELES -- The Houston Astros are all alone in the baseball stratosphere, coming through just when their city needed them most.

Just a little over two months ago, the Astros were displaced, disconsolate and helpless, grieving that they could not do more for a city ravaged by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath. All the Astros could do then was play baseball, to give their fans common cause and a little distraction.

All they can do now is revel in the first World Series title in the history of both the city and the state. It seems like so much.

In one of the most dramatic World Series ever, the Astros sucked the air out of Dodger Stadium from the outset. They jumped on Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yu Darvish for five early runs and then cruised to a 5-1 clincher on Wednesday, the first World Series Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

As he's done so many times during his spectacular young career, Astros outfielder George Springer sparked it all, leading off the game with a double and scoring on Cody Bellinger's throwing error. Then he broke the game open in the second inning with a comet-like homer to left-center that gave Houston its initial five-run lead. No team had ever overcome a deficit that large in a winner-take-all World Series game. Lance McCullers Jr. and his bullpen made sure that stat remained in effect.

Springer became the first player with homers in four straight games in one World Series. He tied Reggie Jackson (1977) and current Dodger Chase Utley (2009) with five homers in one Fall Classic. He also set a new mark with 29 total bases. All this after his rough start in the series led to some in the media worrying if his swing had gone wrong. Clearly not.

Almost all the young Astros' stars contributed to their historic win. Alex Bregman scored a run and made a couple of nifty defensive plays. Jose Altuve drove in a run on a groundout. McCullers pitched around some early command troubles -- he hit a postseason record four batters -- and drove in a run at the plate. Carlos Correa singled off of Clayton Kershaw.

George Springer celebrates hitting his fifth home run of the World Series to help deliver Houston's Game 7 win. David J. Phillip/AP Photo

Thus completes the rapid rise of a franchise only three years removed from the third of three straight 100-loss seasons, one of the worst trios of campaigns any franchise has ever had. Houston becomes the fourth team to go from 100 losses to a title within five seasons, joining last year's Chicago Cubs.

But with the losses came draft picks, international signings, upgraded developmental processes -- all conducted under the new cutting edge baseball operations machine headed up by general manager Jeff Luhnow and put into action under manager A.J. Hinch.

The stars shine so brightly now, for a city most associated with the space age. Altuve, Springer, Carlos Correa, Dallas Keuchel, Bregman — they've all developed before the eyes of Houston, and the ascension has been far from a straight line.

But suffice to say, the Houston Astros are all grown up.

The Lone Star State has its first World Series champion, as the Astros climb to the top of the baseball world for the first time in their 56 years of existence. When you add in the Texas Rangers' 46 years without a title, the combined drought was even longer than the one the Chicago Cubs broke last season. But in the end, the Astros got there before the Rangers, and in a spirited intrastate rivalry, that means a lot too.

The folks in Houston continue to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which devastated parts of Houston and surrounding areas with record flooding at the end of August. They'll be dealing with it for a long time to come. The storm forced the Astros to relocate a three-game series against the Rangers to Tropicana Field, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The players, some with families stranded by the catastrophe, struggled to focus on the games at hand and let it be known they wanted to get home as soon possible to do what they could to help the community.

Sylvester Turner, mayor of Houston, was adamant that a return by the Astros would be a big step towards a return to normalcy, so the Astros returned to Minute Maid Park two days after the side-trip to St. Petersburg. Hinch addressed the fans before the first game back, saying, “Hello, Houston. It's good to be home.”

Astros fans cheer at the Game 7 watch party back in Houston. Bob Levey/Getty Images

After a torrid first half, the Astros had also been in a funk on the field, with injuries to several pitchers and star shortstop Correa. But things started turning around even before the end of the homecoming series, just one week after Harvey.

That's because Justin Verlander joined the Astros that weekend, acquired by the team from the Detroit Tigers seconds before the Aug. 31 trade deadline. Verlander's presence boosted the Astros down the stretch as they recorded 101 regular-season wins, and he played a crucial role in the postseason with his ALCS MVP performance against the New York Yankees.

Verlander was the final piece for a team that had constructed baseball's most dynamic core of young offensive talent. The champion Astros began to form in 2010 when Jim Crane purchased the team from Drayton McLane and agreed to allow MLB to move the team to the American League West. Then Luhnow took over in 2011 and modernized the organization from top to bottom, committing to a total rebuild from the bottom up.

And we do mean bottom. From 2011 to 2013, the Astros lost 324 games. The only teams to ever lose that many over a three-year span were the New York Mets of 1962-64 and the 1915-17 Philadelphia Athletics, a victim of Connie Mack's decision to sell off all the useful parts from his 1914 AL pennant winner.

By 2015, the Astros' reconstruction efforts had them back in the postseason, only to add to a franchise legacy for postseason near-misses, dating back through the years of Nolan Ryan and Mike Scott in the '80s and the Killer B's era of Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell in the '90s and early 2000s. The 2015 Astros' five-game loss to the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS included a squandered 6-2 lead in Game 4.

That history would have added a new chapter had Houston dropped Game 7. Instead, those old history books can be chucked into Buffalo Bayou.

There were no shortcuts. There was plenty of pain, and maybe a few too many losses. But who could argue now whether or not it was worth it? Well, maybe a few Rangers fans, but that's about it.

This group has grown from historically bad to historically good. The city around them has grown into the nation's fourth-largest and is projected to soon surpass Chicago for No. 3.

That weekend two months ago, when the Astros returned home, their downtown neighborhood looked no worse for the wear. The flooding had not been bad in that district, and there were only hints of storm damage here and there. But one thing served as a stark reminder that the city was in distress and beyond downtown, many were suffering: There were almost no people around, save for those who had sought shelter at the local convention center.

The scene could not have been more different last week when Houston played host to Games 3, 4 and 5, the last the classic 13-12 victory that cemented this series' status as an all-timer. The streets were alive with orange-wearing fans.

Now, a few days later, as their team celebrates in the bowels of Dodger Stadium, those streets remain alive. And for the first time ever in the state of Texas, they are dancing to the beat of a brand new baseball champion.