Dodgers did everything right in 2017 ... until Game 7

Andre Ethier drives in Joc Pederson on a base hit to right, scoring the Dodgers' first run in the sixth inning. (0:20)

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers picked the wrong season to sniff a title.

The team that planned and plotted its way to 104 regular-season wins and two easy series victories in the National League bracket was simply overshadowed and outplayed by a Houston Astros roster exploding with talent.

The Dodgers' championship puzzle fell apart around one of the last pieces they added. Yu Darvish, acquired by L.A. at the July 31 trade deadline, was shelled for the second time in the series, giving up five runs in 1 2/3 innings. The Dodgers couldn’t recover, falling 5-1 to the Astros, who celebrated their first championship at Dodger Stadium.

In a series defined by dramatic moments and unbelievable turnarounds, Game 7 was seized by Houston early, and the Astros never let go. George Springer led off the game with a double before scoring the first run on a Cody Bellinger throwing error. Then Jose Altuve plated Houston's second run with one out in the opening frame, as Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw began stretching in the bullpen, just three nights after his Game 5 start.

But hopes of Kershaw coming in from the bullpen to help bridge the middle innings to closer Kenley Jansen never had a chance to materialize. Darvish walked Brian McCann and gave up a double to Marwin Gonzalez to start the second inning, and that led to another one-out run, this one a grounder by pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. to make it 3-0.

Then Springer broke it open with a two-run, comet-like blast to left-center. That was it for Darvish. It was more than enough. Kershaw came on for the Dodgers to start the third, but with the deficit already at five runs, L.A. was staring down some bad history: No team had overcome a five-run deficit in a winner-take-all World Series game.

Kershaw was magnificent in his outing, throwing four scoreless innings. The Game 7 performance was everything he and the Dodgers could have hoped for. The low-leverage situation was not.

Darvish also went just 1 2/3 innings in Game 3, allowing four runs and six hits. And just as he did in the clincher, Darvish took the loss. He became just the second starter with more than one start of five outs or less in the same World Series, joining Art Ditmar of the Yankees, who suffered the same fate against Pittsburgh in 1960.

In 137 career starts, including the postseason, Darvish has had just two outings when he failed to record a strikeout. Both of them were in this World Series.

By the time the Astros scored their fifth run, the sun was setting over the Pacific Ocean. A dark cloud moved in over Dodger Stadium -- a literal one, a pathetic fallacy -- foretelling the end of L.A.’s brightest seasons in years.

The Dodgers had plenty of chances to cut into the big Houston lead, getting two runners on base in five of the first six innings alone. But L.A.’s situational hitting continued to flounder, as the Dodgers went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position before Andre Ethier’s pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth scored their only run.

The Dodgers were the team that stuck to the plan, no matter what. Managing the roster with aggressive use of the new, shorter disabled list. Leveraging the platoon advantage as often as possible. Pulling starting pitchers before they were fatigued.

The Dodgers' championship drought extends into its 30th year. Keith Birmingham/Zumapress/Icon Sportswire

The organizational scheming couldn't have been executed better. The Dodgers hit every checkpoint. They clinched their division early. They rolled through a Division Series sweep of Arizona, while Chicago -- their ultimate-Championship Series opponent -- slugged it out with Washington. They made quick work of the tired Cubs in five games, earning another between-series break while the Astros were fighting for survival against the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

The Dodgers haven't been better positioned to win a title since the last time they won a World Series in 1988. The event production crew tried to rekindle the spirit of that long-ago season before Game 6 at Dodger Stadium, playing a video of long-time manager Tommy Lasorda leading the champagne celebration after that clinching win.

Then Lasorda, recently turned 90, walked to the mound with Orel Hershiser, who authored a complete-game win in the '88 clincher. They tossed out ceremonial first pitches, then a quick rally was held with Tinseltown celebs Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Rob Lowe and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar waving flags atop the two dugouts.

It worked well on Tuesday, as the Dodgers handed Justin Verlander his first loss as an Astro to force the first Game 7 in Dodger Stadium history. Ultimately, the planning and the pomp weren’t enough to overcome the sheer talent and swagger of the Astros.

This season’s World Series was just the third meeting of two 100-win teams since World War II, and the first since the Orioles and Reds clashed in 1970. This is what made the timing of the Dodgers’ best-ever season in Los Angeles a bit unfortunate.

The Dodgers would have been a heavy favorite in the Fall Classic in almost any other recent season. That’s the status that comes with winning 104 games. Of course, that wouldn’t have guaranteed anything in baseball’s crapshoot of a playoff format. But if the Dodgers had lost, it would have been labeled an upset.

But is anybody calling the Astros’ win over the Dodgers an upset?

Not if you saw Jose Altuve’s hummingbird-like bat speed, Carlos Correa’s long-limbed grace, George Springer’s throwback flair for the spectacular or Alex Bregman’s bulldog intensity. Not if you saw Verlander overloading the Statcast cameras with Hall-of-Fame-level stuff -- blazing fastballs, knee-buckling curveballs and endurance straight out of baseball’s past.

The best Brooklyn Dodger teams were known for their dynamic position players. The pitchers were good, too, but we remember those teams most for Jackie Robinson, Pee Wee Reese, Duke Snider, Roy Campanella, Carl Furillo and Gil Hodges. Once the team moved to L.A. before the 1958 season, the best Dodger teams were dominated by starting pitchers -- Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Don Sutton, Fernando Valenzuela and Hershiser. Even in this era of bullpen dominance, there's Clayton Kershaw.

What the Dodgers saw in the Astros was a team no starting pitcher could have defeated alone, not even Kershaw, and perhaps not even Koufax. With so much at stake, there was no one to carry the Dodgers the way those old aces did. That's just not they way it’s done anymore.

That’s the nature of 21st century major league baseball. You can do everything right and come up empty. The Dodgers did almost everything right in 2017. From Camelback Ranch to Chavez Ravine, every action item achieved right on time. Unfortunately, their timeline overlapped with the wrong team. You can make a strong argument that the Dodgers were better in roster spots six through 40. But it’s tougher to make the case that they were better in spots one through five.

In the end, it was the Astros who snapped a decades-long title drought, not L.A.

For years, the famous mantra in Brooklyn, when each season seemed to end with an October loss to the hated Yankees, was “Wait ‘til next year.”

It’s been 60 years since the Dodgers moved West, but the Pacific Coast successors of those Brooklynites are in the same boat. The Dodgers have won five straight division titles. Last year, they finished one step short of the World Series. This year, they took one more.

All that remains to do is to take that final step as the Dodger title drought stretches to three full decades. And all that’s left to say are those ancient words: Wait 'til next year.