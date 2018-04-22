What you should know about Sean Manaea no-hitting the Red Sox

Sean Manaea gets two groundouts and a fly out in the ninth to finish the first no-hitter for the A's since Dallas Braden's in 2010. (0:51)

Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea no-hit the visiting Boston Red Sox, who entered Saturday's game with the best record in the majors. Here are a few things to know, courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information:

• Manaea is 26 years, 79 days old; the last player to have a no-hitter under the age of 27 was the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw on June 18, 2014, against the Colorado Rockies (26 years, 91 days old). The last player younger than Manaea to pitch a no-hitter was Henderson Alvarez in 2013 (23 years, 164 days) as his Marlins beat the Tigers.

• Manaea's 10 strikeouts are the third most by an A's pitcher in a no-hitter in franchise history; Dave Stewart had 12 on June 29, 1990, and Catfish Hunter had 11 on May 8, 1968.

• No team has been no-hit and then gone on to win the World Series that same season since the 1988 Dodgers (the Cincinnati Reds' Tom Browning threw perfect game against Los Angeles on Sept. 16, 1988).

• There have been two other no-hitters on April 21: in 2016, the Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta versus the Reds; and Philip Humber's perfect game for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners in 2012.

• Only two other pitchers have had 10-plus strikeouts in a no-hitter against the Red Sox. Both are in the Baseball Hall of Fame: Walter Johnson in 1920 (10); and Jim Bunning in 1958 (12).