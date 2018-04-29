Which is more likely for Shohei Ohtani: A no-hitter or a cycle?

This probably will not shock you: No pitcher has ever hit for the cycle, which means nobody has ever hit for a cycle and thrown a no-hitter. Via the Baseball-Reference Play Index, there have been 44 instances in which a pitcher had a single, double and home run in the same game -- including Don Newcombe four times. The last was Randy Wolf in 2009. There have been 32 instances in which the pitcher missed only the home run, the last of those Danny Darwin in 1987.

The Shohei Ohtani experience Keep track of the Japanese phenom's bid for greatness on both sides of the ball. Story » Shohei Ohtani doesn't hit when he pitches (unless he starts an interleague game on the road), but since he hits when he doesn’t pitch, there is the possibility he could make baseball history. The odds are long he ever accomplishes both feats, or even one, but which is most likely to happen? Let's take a look.

No-hitters versus cycles

We can start by ignoring all outside parameters and simply ask: Which happens more often? Since the founding of the National League in 1876, there are 297 no-hitters of nine innings or longer. There have been 319 known cycles. Of course, the game has changed and evolved through the years, so those numbers might not be all that useful. For example, there were just 0.16 triples per game in 2017, matching the lowest average ever, well below the figures of decades ago. Triples are hard to hit in 2018. On the other hand, there were more home runs than ever, and maybe that cancels out the decline in triples.

As it turns out, 2017 was a big season for cycles, not that that excuses the dreaded "He's a triple short of the cycle" announcements. Last season, a player had a single, double and home run in the same game 280 times. A cycle was completed just seven times, the most since there were eight cycles hit in 2009 (which tied the mark for most in one season).

By comparison, there was just one no-hitter (by Edinson Volquez), which followed one no-hitter in 2016 (by Jake Arrieta), but season-to-season comparisons are also tricky. Over the 10 seasons from 2008 to 2017, there were 41 cycles and 34 no-hitters (excluding combined no-hitters).

Shohei Ohtani's penchant for strikeouts makes him a good candidate to throw a no-hitter. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

The skill required for pitching a no-hitter

Pitching a no-hitter is certainly some combination of ability, luck and opponent. Max Scherzer and Arrieta have both thrown two no-hitters since 2015, but Chris Heston and Mike Fiers also threw one. The early returns from Othani certainly suggest a pitcher who fits into the Scherzer/Arrieta mold: In his first four starts, batters have hit just .197 and he has averaged 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. That's a good combination.

Of the 35 no-hitters since 2008, including Sean Manaea's last week, the average strikeouts per game was 9.1, but strikeouts have become more prominent in recent no-hitters. While 18 of the 35 pitchers reached double digits in strikeouts, 14 of the past 20 no-hitters included at least 10 strikeouts. So Ohtani's strikeout ability would make him more likely to throw a no-hitter than the average pitcher.

On the other hand, as Sam Miller wrote after Manaea's gem, no-hitters might actually become increasingly rare even as strikeout rates continue to increase, mostly because of rising pitch counts and quicker exits for pitchers. The average pitch count for our 35 no-hitters was 117 pitches.

Sam wrote, "The occurrences of 120-pitch starts have gotten really rare. We all know that teams are more sensitive about pitch counts and that on average, pitchers get pulled from games earlier than ever. But it's not just on average: On the extremes, in the very best starts, teams are far less likely to let a pitcher go deep. Last season, 95 percent of starters were pulled at 110 pitches or fewer. Just seven years ago, the 95th percentile pitch count was 117, and in 2000 it was 124 -- plenty of pitches to complete the typical no-hitter. If, on average, it'll take 120 pitches these days to throw a no-hitter, then few pitchers would be allowed to go that far.

Manaea completed his no-hitter with an efficient 108 pitches. In his four starts, Ohtani has averaged 17.1 pitches per inning -- or 154 pitches for nine innings. The biggest hurdle against him throwing a no-hitter will be his ability to get through nine innings in 120 pitches. That's certainly possible; he threw 91 pitches in seven innings against the A's in his second start, when he allowed just one hit and fanned 12. Throw in two more 15-pitch frames and he's at 121.

The most exciting play in baseball

Triples are rare, but Ohtani can run and has already hit one:

There's no doubt that some running speed is important for a triple, and thus hitting for a cycle. The seven players who cycled last year were Jose Abreu, Evan Longoria, Cody Bellinger, Nolan Arenado, Carlos Gomez, Trea Turner and Wil Myers. Abreu is the one player in the group considered a slow runner, but he's not a plodder and did hit six triples last season (although only six over his previous six seasons).

Of the 41 cycles since 2008, the players averaged 4.1 triples during the season in which they cycled -- a list that includes Aaron Hill hitting for two cycles in 2012 and Adrian Beltre hitting for three cycles overall, joining three others players for the record for career cycles. Ohtani didn't hit many triples in Japan, however (just four in 1,035 at-bats), although shorter power alleys in Japan might have contributed to that rate.

While hitting more triples is certainly an indicator in hitting for cycles, as with no-hitters there is also the pure randomness of the event. Eight of the 41 cycles came in seasons in which the player hit just one triple, including Gomez last season and Bengie Molina, a legendarily slow runner, in 2010 (he had just six career triples in nearly 5,000 career at-bats).

Keep in mind that just getting four hits of any type in one game is a difficult task. There were 317 such games in 2017, or one every 15.3 games. Of those 317 games, 74 included at least a single, double and home run.

Working against Ohtani is a higher-than-average strikeout rate. He has fanned in 12 of his 45 plate appearances, a 26.7 percent K rate. Myers had a 27.7 percent K rate last year, so that doesn't mean Ohtani can't do it, but it's difficult to get four hits in a game -- and spread them out to get a cycle -- if you're fanning once every four PAs.

Conclusion

I'll go with the no-hitter, if only because we've seen Ohtani deliver no-hit stuff when everything is working, but that's admittedly applying logic to events that are both mostly random in nature. We can only hope his no-hitter happens in an interleague game at Dodger Stadium on the same day he hits for the cycle.