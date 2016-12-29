Jameis Winston focused on 'W' in finale, not passing Andrew Luck

TAMPA, Fla -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is on the verge of breaking some records -- he needs 267 passing yards Sunday to pass Andrew Luck for the most passing yards by a quarterback in his first two NFL seasons, and he needs 112 to become the first player to throw for 4,000 yards in each of his first two seasons.

But he insists he's not focusing on records this week.

"What drives me is winning games with my team," Winston said. "But what’s going to drive me is to see us go out there against Carolina and play our tail[s] off. Not giving up, but giving all we’ve got and bringing home a win for these home fans. Stats and stuff -- the only stat that I really care about is a 'W' in the win column. All the other stats, man, they can have them. I just want to win for my team and any way that I can help them do that -- I love team stats."

A win against Carolina on Sunday would mean the Bucs would finish the season with a 9-7 record, their first winning record since 2010. They've finished dead-last in the NFC South the past five seasons and in seven of the past 10. A win would mean a lot for a team and for a quarterback trying to overhaul what's become a losing culture.

"You want to go off winning, you want to go off on top," Winston said. "That just gives everyone a good feeling going into the offseason. I don’t want to have to spend a week knowing that I don’t have another game to play. Just sulking in a loss -- I don’t want to do that, no one wants to do that -- we want to be happy and be able to take that step forward."

The fact that this game comes against Carolina, a team that prior to the Bucs' 17-14 win on "Monday Night Football", had beaten them in six straight games and went to the Super Bowl last season, carries meaning for Winston and his teammate Mike Evans. It would mark just the fourth time in franchise history they have swept the Panthers, and they would finish 4-2 in the division.

"We want to go out and win," said Evans. "We want to win [against] the defending NFC Champs two times. That would be great, because they had their way with us the past couple years, so it would be good to go out with a win."

Evans has been on the receiving end of 11 of Winston's 27 touchdown passes this season and has had an historic year in his own right. He admitted that he wants to help his quarterback break some records.

"I think he can be one of the best to do it. He’s so young, he loves football, he wants to win, that’s all he wants to do and he cares about his teammates," Evans said of Winston. "He is a great, young quarterback and he is going to have success throughout his career and this would be a good accomplishment, so hopefully we can get it for him."