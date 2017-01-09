Jameis Winston: No way I could have skipped a bowl game

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston believes that NFL draft prospects who opted to sit out major bowl games this year were influenced by outside forces, and that there’s no way he could have watched his team play in its final game without him.

"I don’t believe that it was the players who decided on that factor," Winston said Monday on ESPN’s Mike & Mike in advance of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T. "I believe it was someone away that we don’t even know, the people behind the scenes. Because I couldn’t put that in my heart to just watch my team go out there and play.”

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston says there's no way he could have sat out Florida State's bowls when he played there. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Winston won a BCS national title during the 2013 season as a redshirt sophomore and led the Noles to the Rose Bowl the following year, where they fell to the Oregon Ducks, 59-20, in the first-ever College Football Playoff semifinal. Heading into his final college game, the only loss he ever had in college, it was largely assumed that he’d be either the No. 1 or No 2 draft pick, along with quarterback Marcus Mariota. It didn’t stop the two Heisman Trophy winners from playing. The highly-anticipated matchup drew over 28 million television viewers.

“The way the NFL works, everyone is trying to take advantage of every opportunity that they can get," Winston said. "Especially players that are kind of on that bubble or don’t know how their last game will be -- an injury can really hurt them."

It happened this year when Jake Butt, Michigan’s all-time leader in receptions and yards for a tight end, tore his ACL in the Orange Bowl, the same injury he suffered before his sophomore season. Last year, former Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith suffered a torn ACL and LCL in the Fiesta Bowl and was forced to undergo reconstructive surgery. He was selected No. 34 overall in the 2016 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys, but the injury likely caused him to lose millions and he missed the entire 2016 NFL season.

“I can see the business side of the decision, but other than that, how great is this game of football?" Winston said. "Why not cherish the moments you have with your teammates? These are the moments that you’re gonna remember. You’ll never get the chance to be like on the same team with those kids again.”

LSU running back Leonard Fournette first made waves last month when he announced he was sitting out the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl to rest an ankle injury that had forced him to miss four games this season. Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey then announced he would not be playing in the Sun Bowl, stating on Twitter that this was so he could begin “begin draft prep immediately.”

Both Fournette and McCaffrey are opting to forgo their final year of eligibility. Baylor senior running back Shock Linwood also skipped the Cactus Bowl to prepare for the NFL.

When Winston was asked about McCaffrey, who is not injured, he said, “You gotta believe that he put a lot into this decision. So the people that were above him had to convince him to do something.” He encouraged people to put themselves in these players’ shoes. It's a lot to take in all at once.

“You’ve gotta imagine how much pressure is on these kids at 19 and 20 years old, about to get entrenched in money and glory that comes on draft day,” Winston said. “They have so many people demanding stuff from them, pointing at them and trying to get them to do stuff -- you never know what decisions they’ll make.”

You can listen to Winston's full interview with Mike & Mike here.