Several combine running backs could fit Bucs' offense

Here's how some of the top performers at running back, a position of need for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, did in their workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. This includes how their talents stack up and how the Bucs could use them:

Dalvin Cook, Florida State: His 4.49 40-yard dash was the seventh-fastest among running backs, and he posted a 30.5-inch vertical leap. At 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, he's got the size and physicality to be a feature back at the next level and could be plugged into Doug Martin's spot without much trouble. He's an electrifying playmaker and can catch the ball well. His 759 yards after contact last season were most in college football. Ball security will be an issue -- he logged 16 fumbles in three seasons. He also said that he needs to improve in pass protection, a natural deficiency for a lot of backs coming out of college. He said it would be a "dream come true" to reunite with Jameis Winston down in Tampa.

Dalvin Cook's array of skills were on display at the NFL combine. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Fournette, LSU: Should fans be concerned that he posted a poor 28.5-inch vertical? No, unless he plans to hurdle defenders (he's better served running through them) or dunk on a goal post, although it is a drill that measures explosiveness in the lower body. He ran a 4.52 in his 40 -- at 240 pounds, that is very impressive. He came very close to Cook and Christian McCaffrey's times despite being more than 30 pounds heavier. He has the build and running style to be fed the ball 30 times a game, which is critical in setting of play-action for the Bucs. He can certainly run between the tackles, averaging 7.06 yards per carry on inside runs in 2016. His 162.8 rushing yards per game in 2016 led the FBS. He did have an ankle injury last season but said it's 100 percent now.

Kareem Hunt, Toledo: Hunt's 36.5-inch vertical was fifth-highest among running backs but he disappointed in the 40, running a 4.66 after hoping to run under 4.50. He looks very similar to Martin on tape. He's not a burner, but has good pad level, hits the hole hard and keeps his wheels moving. He's patient and does a great job of seeing a tiny hole and turning it into a big run. The Bucs love explosive plays, which are defined as runs of 12-plus yards. Hunt had 37 of them in 2016, tied for eighth in college football. His 113 explosives over the last four years were second in that span. He averaged 123.6 yards per game over the last three seasons. The Bucs have met with him.

Alvin Kamara, Tennessee: Kamara gained a lot from his combine workout. He posted a 4.56 40, 14th among running backs, and a 39.5-inch vertical, the highest at the position. After his workout, he turned heads in receiving drills -- he's got great hands, which you can see on his college tape. At 5-10 and 214 pounds, he could become an every-down back but rarely touched the ball more than 20 times in a game, spending much of his time as a backup to Jalen Hurd. Can he be a workhorse? His versatility is a plus. He can catch passes out of the backfield, line up wide, and play special teams. On tape, he looks more like a guy who would operate best in space, contributing in the short passing game and getting to the perimeter, but he averaged 6.35 yards per rush on inside runs last season. A true one-cut runner. He's an energetic runner, but how powerful is he?

Marlon Mack, South Florida: Mack posted a 4.50 40, ninth among running backs, along with a 35.5 vertical (eighth) and a 10.5-inch broad jump (fourth). He shattered every rushing record at USF, averaging 6.69 yards per carry in three seasons and 100.3 yards per game in that span. Defenders never caught him from behind. He's has great patience and vision waiting for holes to develop, shows great balance in staying on his feet and has cutting ability to make defenders miss. Body-type-wise he looks to be more of a complementary back at the next level versus a workhorse despite his heavy workload in college. He can do a lot more than just run the ball -- he can be a pass-catcher, too. He has had conversations with the Bucs and, along with Hunt, is a great example of the value this draft has at the position.

Christian McCaffrey, Stanford: McCaffrey posted a 4.48 in the 40, fourth-fastest at the position, a 37.5-inch vertical (tied for second). He had an 11.03 in the 60-yard shuttle, the best among all running backs, so he redeemed himself from a poor showing in the bench press (10 reps). In drills, he looked explosive and changed directions seamlessly. He's a polished route runner with soft hands that can be used in the passing game, hence why he also worked out as a receiver. His skill-set far exceeds that of a traditional running back, and the Bucs shouldn't use him that way. This is an 'X' factor type of player who Koetter could run inside (he's better off-tackle though), and use as a scatback, slot receiver, out wide, and as a punt returner and kick returner.

Samaje Perine, Oklahoma: He's the other back from Oklahoma, the one not named Joe Mixon. He had people talking after he put up 30 reps on the bench press, the most of all running backs. At 5-10 and 233 pounds, he ran a 4.66, which isn't very fast (keep in mind, Fournette ran a 4.51 at 240) but he's a bruising, downhill runner and can handle short-yardage situations. He does run with stiff hips. It should be noted that he was also used as a blocker for Mixon, the more-famous OU back, so he could handle some fullback responsibilities at the next level. The Bucs don't have a fullback on their roster currently (tight end Luke Stocker is the team's best run-blocking tight end).