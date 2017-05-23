Ryan Fitzpatrick: Jameis Winston has 'something real special about him'

TAMPA, Fla. -- It might not be a starting gig, but new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is embracing the opportunity to be Jameis Winston's backup. The two have known each other for less than 48 hours, but Fitzpatrick already sees things heading in the right direction.

“There’s a reality to the NFL, which, especially at quarterback ... there are 32 guys that get to go in as a starter, and I didn’t have that option," said Fitzpatrick, who last week signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth $3 million. "I looked at different situations. [The Bucs] are a team, I think, [that are] going to be really good this year."

After a team outing at Top Golf on Monday, Fitzpatrick joined the Bucs for their first OTA practice Tuesday. He was particularly impressed with the way Winston interacted with teammates and his love of football. He said he hopes he can be a second set of eyes for Winston out on the field and in the film room for game preparation.

Ryan Fitzpatrick said he looks forward to working with and sharing some of his experiences with Bucs starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Al Bello/Getty Images

"In terms of preparation and leadership and all those things, he's got something really special about him," Fitzpatrick said. "You can tell that right away."

Fitzpatrick said he also understands that, as the undisputed starter and franchise quarterback, Winston has to take the lead in their relationship.

"There’s a lot of things that I’m gonna see or start talking to him about," Fitzpatrick said. "If he doesn’t want to listen to them, he doesn’t have to or he can tell me to stop. There’s a lot of things you can’t learn unless you actually experience it. And so maybe help him avoid a lot of the mistakes I’ve made in my career, or even just a few of them. I think that’s part of my job here."

Winston has been very receptive to getting feedback from Fitzpatrick.

"I’m a learner, so whatever Ryan has to tell me, it’s something that I don’t know, so I am going to listen to him," Winston said. "He’s probably had other guys that shooed him away. I’m going to listen to him. This guy’s been in this league for a long time. I’m happy to have him here. I think it’s going to work in our advantage to have a guy like that here, so I am looking forward to working with him.”

Winston didn't have a true on-field mentor his first two seasons in the league. The Bucs' previous backup, Mike Glennon, still was learning the ropes of the league himself.

“It’s like having another coach there because of the experience that he’s had," Winston said. "It’s different being coached by someone who’s played the game, physically played in the NFL and someone who hasn’t played in the NFL, but now you have another coach beside you. So his experience is going to mean a lot to us.”

At 34, Fitzpatrick has been a backup and a starter. He has had to learn a handful of different offenses and has seen every kind of defense. He has been on a New York Jets team that had 10 wins and was on the brink of reaching the playoffs two years ago. He also has been on some very bad teams, such as the one that went 5-11 last season, with his struggles playing a major role in it.

Meanwhile, Winston, who is just 23, went 6-10 his rookie season and 9-7 last year. He's on the right track.

“I’m not gonna tell him how to throw a football," Fitzpatrick said. "He was the No. 1 [draft] pick for a reason. He knows how to throw a football. I’m not gonna tell him how to interact with anybody. He has his own personality, which I think is great for this team and for these guys."