Bucs focused on improving red zone efficiency in 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will spend a lot more time practicing in the red zone this year in an attempt to match a league-wide trend of increasingly efficient offenses inside the 20-yard line.

"We have good options," said head coach Dirk Koetter. "We were actually, I think, about 51 percent touchdowns in the red zone. The league took a jump -- it used to be that 55 percent touchdowns would put you in the top five in the league. Tennessee led the league at 72 percent. That's insane -- 72 percent touchdowns.

"We've actually raised our goal this year to try to be 60 percent touchdowns; that's something we have to do better."

Dirk Koetter says the Bucs "have good options" to go to as they try to improve their efficiency in the red zone. Kim Klement/USA Today Sports

In 2016, the Bucs scored touchdowns on 51.9 percent of their trips to the red zone. The league average was 55.6 percent, with 11 teams at 60 percent or better. The Titans led the league with the aforementioned 72 percent efficiency rating in the red zone, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at 68.2 percent, the Dallas Cowboys at 66.7 percent, the New Orleans Saints at 66.2 percent and the Indianapolis Colts at 66 percent.

In 2015, the Bucs scored touchdowns on 52.9 percent of their trips to the red zone. The league average was 56.2 percent, with 12 teams eclipsing 60 percent.

If you look back to 2013, however, the league average was 55.5 percent, with only four teams at 60 percent or better. In 2012, the Bucs were sixth in the league in red zone efficiency, scoring touchdowns on 59.6 percent of trips to the red zone. Only five teams in the league that year were at 60 percent or better.

Another area to look at: the number of touchdowns scored in the red zone. The Saints led the league last year during the regular season with a whopping 45 touchdowns scored in the red zone, followed by the Green Bay Packers (40), Atlanta Falcons (39), Cowboys (38), Patriots (38) and Titans (36). The Bucs, who scored 28 last year, face five of those six teams in 2015 and seven of the top 10.

The Bucs will want to continue utilizing tight end Cameron Brate, who was their most efficient weapon in the red zone last year with eight touchdowns scored on plays from inside the 20-yard line, which was good for 14th in the league. Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans, who led the Bucs with 12 receiving touchdowns last year, scored seven of his touchdowns from inside the red zone.

They'll also want to try and regain some of their rushing firepower. In 2016, they ran the ball 43.9 percent of the time in the red zone, whereas in 2015 -- when they boasted the fifth-best rushing attack in the league -- they were at 46.4 percent.

In 2016, Doug Martin totaled three touchdowns, a dip from his team-best seven in 2015. Jameis Winston was second-best with six rushing touchdowns that season for the Bucs. Back then, teams did not account for Winston's ability to make plays outside the pocket. In 2016, Winston scored one rushing touchdown.

By all accounts, the Bucs should improve in the red zone. They drafted O.J. Howard, giving them the opportunity to run more two-tight end sets and catch teams off guard since he is both a strong run blocker and pass-catcher. They also have more receiving weapons with the additions of DeSean Jackson and third-round draft pick Chris Godwin.

Another weapon they could utilize -- although he hasn't practiced yet due to shoulder surgery -- is rookie running back Jeremy McNichols. He scored 20 total touchdowns from inside the red zone in 2016, the third-best mark in college football. His 41 red zone touchdowns from 2013 to 2016 were second-most in college football during that span.