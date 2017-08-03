Jameis Winston focused on putting Bucs in 'chill mode' when pressure rises

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has a unique way of looking at the term 'game manager.' He believes it's about controlling the mood of his team. "I have to be the person that brings everybody together, be patient, calm and just put us on chill mode." Video by Jenna Laine (0:31)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter attempted to throw quarterback Jameis Winston off-kilter Wednesday when he began practice in a two-minute offense.

They're at the point in training camp when they're practicing for specific game situations. It was a lesson in patience for the young quarterback, something Koetter has emphasized to him throughout camp.

"Patience as a form of controlling everything," Winston said. "I always have to be calm, cool and collected. Everything can be going fast for others, but everything has to be slowed down for me.

"When I step in the huddle, I have to slow everything down no matter what happened the last play, no matter if we scored a touchdown, no matter if we had a turnover. I have to be the person that brings everybody together, be patient, calm and just put us [in] chill mode."

By all accounts, he passed the test.

"I thought he did a really good job of that today," Koetter said. "It was kind of funky, we start off in two-minute. So in essence, we start off like we're in the fourth quarter and we need a field goal to win and we got to seven-on-seven. That was the first quarter."

Koetter said it's about "slow and steady progress."

He's been pleased with the strides his third-year quarterback has made despite the fact that the defense has had an edge in camp, something Koetter admitted.

Those remarks haven't fazed Winston.

"It's not really about that," Winston said. "What's more important is that we're getting our work day in and day out and we are making plays."

Defensive backs have been getting their hands on more passes this year and balls have been tipped going over the middle. It's created an environment with more healthy competition than they've had the past two years.

But Winston's progress is about more than just the eye test for Koetter.

"We actually have people that chart everything that Jameis does every day and they give us a report," Koetter said. "I know his completion percentage, his third-down percentage, his explosive percentage. How many times he throws a pass and it's dropped, precision percentage on his accuracy."

Winston uses his own grading system. He asks himself, "'[Did] I [get] better? Am I behind? Am I processing information that I need to process?'"

With the first preseason game eight days away, the focus is getting faster at everything, from identifying coverages to the actual execution of a play.

"Every time I watch film, I take a tally, 'OK, did you get better today?'" Winston said. "There [are] 31 other quarterbacks doing the same thing. Thirty-one other quarterbacks going through practice and meeting rooms. What am I doing to make myself better than those other 31?"