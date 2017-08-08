What to expect from the Bucs' turn on 'Hard Knocks'

Louis Riddick, Josina Anderson and Field Yates explain why they expect improvement from the Eagles, Chargers and Buccaneers this season. (1:44)

TAMPA, Fla. -- For weeks now, the cameras have been following them around, embedding themselves into meeting rooms and living rooms, documenting their every move. It all comes to fruition Tuesday night when "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers" debuts on HBO. New episodes air 10-11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays.

Here's a look at what you can expect throughout the season:

Storyline

The Bucs are coming off a 9-7 finish in 2016, their first winning season since they went 10-6 in 2010. After narrowly missing the playoffs, they added more star power to the mix -- DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard -- in the hopes of regaining the NFC South crown and returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

The "Hard Knocks" cameras have been with the Bucs every step of the way during training camp. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

Main characters

Gerald McCoy: The five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle shows up to training camp in a Japanese kimono. He wears superhero socks and comic-character cleats every day. What's not to love?

Jameis Winston: The 2015 first overall draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner is consistently the first one in the building at One Buc Place at 5:45 a.m. You'll see what goes into his daily preparation, how he motivates his teammates and how he grew up in Bessemer, Alabama.

Dirk Koetter: The second-year head coach is as candid as it gets, and sometimes it can be hilarious. He interrupted himself midway through a news conference last year to ask his wife, Kim, whether she was winking at him (she had something in her eye) and did the same thing this week when he stepped in gum.

Best moments

We'd be shocked if these didn't make the final cut:

Middle linebacker Kwon Alexander meets 11-year-old Wade Pollock, who suffered a serious leg injury in a boating accident that claimed his brother Noah's life. Alexander lost his brother Broderick to a shooting in 2015. Pollock presents Alexander with a birthday gift -- a rock that reads, "The Lord is my shield and the horn of my salvation."

Ryan Fitzpatrick and his sons Tate and Brady join him on the field for a Rubik's Cube showdown. The Bucs veteran quarterback and Harvard alum actually taught a class on it to a group of children this past spring.

Koetter is given an encore after practice by a swarm of fans called the "Stick Carriers," who chose their group name based off a locker room speech he gave last year in which he told players, "Speak softly and carry a big, m-----f------ stick!" They present Koetter with a Godfather-like portrait, and he leads them in that same chant.

Best line/scene

When Winston visits his childhood home, he stomps his foot on a cockroach shouting, "This cockroach havin' a baby! This cockroach havin' a baby, for real! Or they mating. It's one of 'em.'"

"It was a blessing to be able to have that opportunity to show them where I came from," Winston said. "Cockroaches or not -- that's where I grew up, and I love that place."

Said Shannon Furman, assistant director of "Hard Knocks," who coordinated the visit: "[Jameis] is very charismatic and showed a willingness to let us tell a story."

Real life vs. reality TV

"It's been fun," defensive tackle Chris Baker said. "People tell a bit more jokes when the cameras are around, but it's been a fun experience. We're still here to work, and they're here to see all the things that happen behind the scenes."

The "distraction" factor

"I think you guys are making too much of the 'Hard Knocks' deal. 'Hard Knocks' isn't going to affect us one way or another," Koetter said. "Now, the fact that people are talking about us -- hey, you want to be talked about. It beats the alternative. There's going to come a day where we have to back it up. That day's going to come on Sept. 10, the first time it's going to really count. We're aware of it. Is it in the back of our mind? Yes. But that still comes back to controlling the things that we have control of, don't worry about the things we don't."

By the numbers

1 Other NFC South team has been featured on the series -- the Atlanta Falcons in 2014.

2 Heisman Trophy winners have been featured on the show already -- Carson Palmer with the Cincinnati Bengals and Reggie Bush with the Miami Dolphins. Winston will be the third.

11 Bucs players and coaches have been on "Hard Knocks" previously, the most returning cast members the show has had in a season, according to show execs.

32 Crewmembers currently living with the team at training camp.

120 Production staff members assigned to the show.

350 Hours of footage go into each weekly one-hour episode (1,750 hours total).