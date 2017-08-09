Jameis Winston -- and a cockroach -- take center stage on 'Hard Knocks' debut

TAMPA, Fla. -- The HBO series "Hard Knocks," chronicling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp, debuted on Tuesday. Here's a look at some of the highlights of Episode 1:

Inside the world of Jameis Winston: The show is largely centered around the Bucs' starting quarterback, who visits his hometown of Bessemer, Alabama. He shows his grandmother’s house and the bed he slept in. He points out the spot outside where men urinate when there’s a line for the bathroom, and stomps on a cockroach, declaring, "This cockroach havin' a baby! This cockroach havin' a baby, for real! Or they mating. It's one of 'em.'"

Later in the show, Winston is shown waking up at 5:15 a.m. to arrive at One Buc Place and begin a weight-lifting session before dawn. The emerging star also has an interesting conversation in Dirk Koetter's office when the coach tells him that the young QB has to understand "how much is doing too much." Koetter tells him that the Bucs have a good defense now, so they don't need him to take unnecessary risks. He even compares Winston's game as more Aaron Rodgers than Tom Brady.

Matt Dissinger, the director of "Hard Knocks," said Tuesday night that Winston has been the most compelling character on the Bucs. “Jameis is truly a unique player. He’s been great to work with. He’s been all about access. We get to know who he is. I think the Buccaneers are anxious to have the nation get to know who he is. And we’re more than happy to put that on display. I think you’ll see [in the first episode] a lot of the things we found really compelling about him.”

Gerald McCoy reports in a kimono: The five-time Pro Bowler is introduced while getting his twin toddlers dressed for the day. He then reports to training camp in a Japanese kimono. McCoy gets chewed out on the first day for accidentally bumping into Winston during practice, but the quarterback brushes it off in a post-practice conversation. McCoy is also shown carrying the pads of rookie Stevie Tu'ikolovatu. His reason? "You have to serve before you can lead," McCoy says.

Rookie sing-along: The rookies are forced to get on stage in the team auditorium and sing in front of their teammates. Wide receiver Chris Godwin sings “Ain’t No Mountain High,” while linebacker Riley Bullough's R&B crooning a Fetty Wap song has Winston jumping out of his seat with excitement.

Running back Doug Martin moonwalks to brush cornerback Maurice Fleming off the stage for his rough rendition of "Dancing Machine," while tight end Antony Auclair, who is Canadian, sings “O Canada" (of course). Poor safety Justin Evans has a severe case of stage fright and can't seem to remember his song lyrics.

"Uncle Snoop" offers encouragement: Jon Gruden may have taken the Bucs to a Super Bowl, but Snoop Dogg takes the cake. Rookie running back Jeremy McNichols got a FaceTime call from the rapper, who happens to have been his youth football coach. McNichols is coming off a shoulder injury and "Uncle Snoop" offers him encouragement, believing it's just a matter of time before the "McWeapon" breaks into the rotation. Snoop joked, "[Starter Doug Martin] don't want to be there too long."

Best quote: Wide receiver Mike Evans to general manager Jason Licht's son Charlie: "Do you know how to dance? I don't dance, either. I'm too tall. I'm too much of a savage to dance."

Charlie falls to the ground laughing before Evans says, "You don't know what a savage means."

"I do," Charlie says.

"What does a savage mean?" Evans asks.

"You do whatever you want," Charlie says.

"My man," Evans says as he fist bumps him.

Breakout star: Rookie linebacker Bullough. Between the singing, Koetter praising him for being a leader despite being a third-string middle linebacker, and his memorable line to Martin -- "You called me ‘Joe Dirt.’ I think you should apologize for that s---" -- it's impossible not to root for this guy.

What's next: Episode 2 airs on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.