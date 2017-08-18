Bucs can't be as patient with Nick Folk as they were with Roberto Aguayo

Do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another kicking situation on their hands? Nick Folk, who was named the winner of the Bucs' kicking competition this week, missed a field goal from 47 yards out Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also had an extra point attempt blocked.

A blocked extra point attempt doesn't necessarily fall on a kicker's shoulders, and 47 yards isn't necessarily an easy kick, either. But when one of the reasons they chose Folk is his ability to nail kicks from 40-plus yards, it's concerning.

It's also worth discussing just how much rope should be afforded to the kicker who follows Roberto Aguayo (and the possibility of saging the goal posts, should this continue).

The Bucs' Nick Folk has made 239 field goals over 10 NFL seasons. AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

The Bucs stuck with Aguayo for more than an entire season. That was back when they were the Bucs nobody knew about. They snuck up on everyone to finish 9-7.

They experienced the sting of being separated from the playoffs by just one game. Now there are expectations. The stakes are higher. There's also a greater sense of urgency when you know there's a shelf-life on marquee players like DeSean Jackson and organizational pillars like Gerald McCoy aren't getting any younger.

The offense has shown this preseason that it can move the ball well. Really well. But the red zone remains a work-in-progress.

Aguayo missed a field goal and an extra point attempt a week ago against the Cincinnati Bengals and subsequently lost his job. He didn't lose his job because of his performance that one night. It was an accumulation of misses.

If Folk shows any more signs of struggle, he needs to be moved out quickly. Or better yet, the Bucs need to re-open this kicking competition. That's not what head coach Dirk Koetter had in mind when he said the team "needed to get behind Nick," but it creates a blanket of security.

Ideally, Folk's veteran status should buy him time. He didn't make it to 11 seasons at one of the most unforgiving positions in the NFL by chance. He didn't make 239 field goals because he was lousy or even mediocre. He's good.

He was 335 of 337 on extra point attempts before 6-foot-8 Calais Campbell got a hand on the ball Thursday night. And general manager Jason Licht believes Folk has the right mental makeup to shake off whatever woes he has in practice and deliver when it counts.

But in this situation, it's tough to exercise any form of patience. It hasn't just worn thin -- it's non-existent. The fan base lost all of it with Aguayo and has yet to get it back.