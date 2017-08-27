Missing receivers, Jameis Winston can't get in the end zone

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston had a clear goal entering the third preseason game against the Cleveland Browns: scoring in the red zone. That didn't happen, however. Head coach Dirk Koetter opted to prioritize his team's health during Saturday night's 13-9 loss and rested 15 players, including nine starters and Winston's top two receivers, Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson.

Winston was forced to rely on Adam Humphries -- who left the game with a hip injury at the end of the second quarter -- along with rookie Chris Godwin, Donteea Dye Jr. and Bernard Reedy. He also leaned heavily on tight end Cameron Brate, whom he failed to connect with in the end zone on two drives. Brate was targeted six times but mustered just two catches.

QB depth chart: Winston completed 17 of 27 passes for 200 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. On the opening drive, he tried to hit Brate along the seam and instead threw into the hands of rookie Jabrill Peppers for a goal-line interception -- his first pick of the preseason. Winston put too much heat on the throw and Brate was slow turning his body around on the play.

Jameis Winston completed 17 of 27 passes for 200 yards on Saturday but could not get the Bucs into the end zone without his top two receivers. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Then in the two-minute drill before halftime, Brate was hit from behind as he lunged forward to try to make a catch. Winston nearly got a touchdown throw to Dye, who dove for it in the corner of the end zone in the third quarter, but it was ruled out of bounds. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Winston is one of six quarterbacks to start 10 games last year to not throw a touchdown pass this preseason.

When it was starters vs. starters, the Bucs looked ...: It was never truly "starters vs. starters" with so many key players missing. They were without right tackle Demar Dotson and left guard Kevin Pamphile, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, defensive end William Gholston, middle linebacker Kwon Alexander, strongside linebacker Devante Bond and cornerback Brent Grimes.

One reason to be concerned: While the large number of players missing might cause some concern, Koetter said this week that he doesn't believe any injuries are serious enough to keep players out of the season opener. So after that, the big concern continues to be the red zone.

That guy could start: This isn't so much about him being a starter, as he faces stiff competition just to make the 53-man roster, but wide receiver Bernard Reedy had a strong night. He had a 25-yard reception -- the Bucs' longest pass play of the night. He also had a 13-yard punt return.

Rookie watch: Chris Godwin, who got the start in place of Mike Evans, led the Bucs' receivers with five catches on five targets for 56 receiving yards. Tight end O.J. Howard had two catches on two targets for 15 yards. Safety Justin Evans made a nice special-teams play downing a punt at the 1-yard line, but had a rough fourth quarter with two unnecessary roughness penalties in three plays that aided Cleveland's late scoring drive.

Secondary makes a splash: On third-and-15 from the Cleveland 21, Vernon Hargreaves intercepted a pass deflected by Lavonte David that was intended for Rashard Higgins. Hargreaves nearly had another pick at the end of the second half. Ryan Smith had a really nice pass breakup on a pass intended for Corey Coleman, with Smith diving in front of him. Safety Chris Conte also forced a fumble.

Just for kicks: A week after missing an extra point and a 47-yard field goal, kicker Nick Folk was solid. He nailed field goals from 31, 42 and 43 yards. Folk also went 5-for-5 on Thursday working with the skinny posts, which should bring some confidence to what's been a very shaky position.