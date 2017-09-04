T.J. Ward signing shows Bucs believe they're in win-now mode

TAMPA, Fla -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a goal this offseason of getting more physical on defense. One week from the season opener, they were able to do that by signing former Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward, who will bring the type of impact playmaking the Bucs' defensive backfield has needed. He also gives them the capability to win now in one of the toughest quarterbacking divisions in the league.

The secondary was a huge source of frustration much of last season for the coaching staff and front office. It wasn't until the Bucs' final eight games that things started to click at safety, when Chris Conte had interceptions in back-to-back weeks and later, Keith Tandy notched four interceptions in five starts.

T.J. Ward gives the Tampa Bay defense another veteran playmaker in a division loaded with quality quarterbacks. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Tandy was Conte's replacement at free safety when he suffered a chest injury last season, and Bradley McDougald, who has since departed for the Seattle Seahawks, was the starter at strong safety. This offseason, Tandy moved to strong safety and didn't necessarily produce the same type of impact plays during training camp practices or in the preseason.

The Bucs had a true strong safety in J.J. Wilcox, and at times he showed he might have been better than advertised in coverage, which is important since the Bucs use the two positions somewhat interchangeably. But Wilcox couldn't crack the starting lineup. Rookie Justin Evans, whom they selected with a second-round draft pick, is still a work-in-progress.

The Bucs didn't give the impression that they were truly unhappy with the safety position in camp. The group did some things adequately in the preseason, but there was certainly no 'wow' factor -- especially when you stack it up against the Denver Broncos' defensive backfield, one of the most elite groups in football.

Some have suggested Ward is somewhat of a liability in coverage now. According to Pro Football Focus, his 11.6 coverage snaps per reception (the amount of times the safety is the primary man in coverage relative to how many receptions he allows) was the fifth-worst in the league among 92 qualifying safeties.

But he's still just two seasons removed from a spectacular performance in Super Bowl 50, when ha recorded seven tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. He's had five forced fumbles over the past two seasons and eight since 2012, both tied for second-most among safeties during that span. His 7.5 sacks since 2012 are tied for the most in the league among defensive backs.

The three-time Pro Bowler gives them physicality, he can help them flip the field with takeaways and he can mentor Evans. He also gives them a Pro Bowler at every level of the defense, joining the likes of Gerald McCoy, Lavonte David and cornerback Brent Grimes.

Grimes is 34 and is still playing at a high level. McCoy and David are in their primes, but McCoy said this offseason that he can feel the clock ticking. Kwon Alexander and Vernon Hargreaves III are in the process of realizing their full potential.

On the offensive side of the ball, Jameis Winston looks to take a big step in that pivotal Year 3 you hear so much about with young quarterbacks. The Bucs have two marquee receivers -- DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans. At 30, Jackson has a few good years left.

If the Bucs are going to make a playoff run, they have to start soon. This move showed that the Bucs truly feel they are ready.