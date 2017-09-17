After trying week, Bucs pass leadership test with spirited opening win over Bears

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy stayed on the field all by himself, kneeling in prayer Sunday afternoon, long after his teammates had finished warming up and gone inside. He then stood up, made the sign of the cross and kissed the sky, with fans at Raymond James Stadium giving him a standing ovation. It was that kind of week, with Hurricane Irma ravaging the entire state of Florida.

The Bucs were forced to take a Week 1 bye because of Irma. A large majority evacuated, sitting in cramped cars for nine and 10 hours. It took offensive tackle Demar Dotson two days to drive home from Louisiana because of traffic on Interstate 10 -- not the most conducive way to heal from a groin injury. Some players came back to property damage and no air conditioning with temperatures in the mid-to-high 90s.

Mike Evans caught seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win. Brian Blanco/Getty Images

When they assembled for practice Wednesday -- miraculously with all 64 players back despite not having a fully-operational airport -- coach Dirk Koetter didn't need to scream and yell at them.

Quarterback Jameis Winston didn't need to give one of his spirited pep talks, willing them to rise above their circumstances. "Nobody cares," Winston told them. "It's time to play."

Their defense feasted in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears, picking off quarterback Mike Glennon twice, including a pick-six from Robert McClain, who'd just won the job over Javien Elliott. They got two more takeaways, with Noah Spence delivering a blow to Glennon that jarred the ball loose and into Lavonte David's hands. Even with Kwon Alexander exiting the game with a hamstring injury, there was barely a hiccup.

Alexander hadn't played a game in a whole month, along with McCoy, DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans. They'd been held out of the third preseason game due to minor injuries. When Evans was asked earlier this week about rust with Winston -- if the break would upset the rhythm, he said, "We've played two seasons together, and we know how to play football. We'll be all right."

He was right. Evans caught seven passes for 93 receiving yards and had the first touchdown of the season.

Mature football teams have that kind of trust among core players. Mature football teams can handle unfavorable circumstances.

Yes, the Bucs were aided by a struggling Glennon who could very well be seeing his last snaps as a starter. The Bucs' defensive backs didn't face much of a challenge, either, with the Bears losing key receivers.

The Bucs came in with odds stacked against them. Their adversity -- if you'd even call it that -- pales in comparison to what families in the Florida Keys, Naples, Fort Myers and Immokalee are facing. Families who lost everything. Losing a fence or suffering roof damage is nothing compared to what a Lakeland family feels losing their daughter this week to carbon monoxide poisoning, or in South Florida, where eight nursing home residents lost their lives after going so long without air conditioning.

The Bucs will be the first to tell you that, too: They aren't suffering. Most will even tell you that they got lucky. That's why in between practices, defensive tackle Clinton McDonald was rounding up food trucks for four locations throughout the area so people still without power could enjoy a hot meal. That's why Winston spent his Friday night feeding 500 families in St. Petersburg. That's what leadership looks like -- taking care of business in the locker room and in the community. That's recognizing the need to step up and play your role without anybody having to tell you to.

The Bucs had a lot of options for excuses this week. It turns out that they've gotten to a point as a team -- a mature football team -- where they didn't need any of them.