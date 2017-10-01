Bucs show grit in bouncing back -- twice -- in last-second win over Giants

TAMPA, Fla. -- The verdict is still out on what kind of team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in 2017, even after a 34-yard field goal by Nick Folk as time expired on a gusty last-second 25-23 win over the New York Giants. Their two wins have come against two of the worst-scoring offenses in the league with a combined record of 1-7. But records aside, the Bucs did something very difficult to do in the NFL: They lost momentum, got it back, lost it again and got it back.

What it means: The Bucs are now 2-1 and can keep pace in their division with the 3-1 Atlanta Falcons and 3-1 Carolina Panthers. The New Orleans Saints are 2-2. A loss to the Giants and then to the New England Patriots this coming Thursday would have bumped the Bucs down to 1-3, the same start they had last year.

Cameron Brate's late touchdown gave the Bucs a temporary lead. AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack

What I liked: The Bucs were on fire in the first quarter and looked like a completely different team than the one we saw last week against the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Jameis Winston threw two touchdowns on back-to-back drives to jump out to a 13-0 lead. Jacquizz Rodgers had a monster 36-yard run -- more rushing yardage in one play than the Bucs had on the ground all last week. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was in the backfield three times, exploiting a very weak Giants' offensive line that gave up eight sacks in the first two games.

What I didn’t like: After such a strong first quarter, the Bucs allowed the Giants to score 17 points while only mustering 3. Wide receiver Mike Evans' touchdown catch just before halftime was overturned, and despite being inside the 2-yard line, the Bucs couldn't score in three attempts at the end zone.

After completely losing momentum and falling behind 17-16, the Bucs regained the lead on a 14-yard touchdown from Cameron Brate to make it 22-17 in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't hold onto it. Vernon Hargreaves surrendered a 42-yard catch to Odell Beckham Jr. Hargreaves did everything he could on the play, but those are the types of breakdowns that will lose games. And it nearly did.

Third down: Once again this week, the Bucs' defense could not get off the field on third down. They had the best third-down defense in the league last year, but this year, they've struggled to get those stops. Defensive coordinator Mike Smith said that their inability to get off the field on third down was the most irritating of all their struggles. The focus this week was getting pressure up front and getting bodies on receivers -- at times, that happened, although there were no sacks. Grimes made some acrobatic plays to keep the ball away from Beckham. But as a whole, this has to improve, especially with two of the league's highest-scoring offenses from last year in their own division.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Kick in the butt: The Bucs have another kicking situation on their hands. Kicker Nick Folk missed a 46-yard field goal in the first half and a 49-yard field goal in the second half. Those are no easy kicks to make, but Folk also missed an extra point in the first quarter. Two of the reasons Folk was signed was his ability to make big kicks in big games, regardless of how he looked in practice, and his accuracy from 40-plus yards. In such a close game, those kicks absolutely mattered. The one that mattered most though? The 34-yarder that he made in the final seconds.

Fantasy fallout: Brate has now caught a touchdown in two straight games, with four catches and 80 yards. Evans had three catches on eight targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. Tight end O.J. Howard had two catches on four targets for 65 yards, including a spectacular 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Howard owners may get frustrated because he's used so much as a run blocker, but that's the very reason he was wide open on that play. Rodgers had over 100 yards combined rushing and receiving.

What’s next: The Bucs have the Patriots up next, and that coincides with Doug Martin's return from a three-game suspension. After Thursday night, they’ll have four days off before two games on the road, visiting the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills. Because of Hurricane Irma, that will be their pseudo bye week. They’ll face their first divisional opponent -- the Panthers -- when they return home Oct. 29.