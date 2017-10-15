Jameis Winston's shoulder injury makes Bucs' loss even more concerning

play 0:28 Peterson scores in his 1st game as a Cardinal Adrian Peterson leads the Cardinals down the field vs. Tampa Bay for his first touchdown of the season.

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Things could not have gone any worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their start against the Arizona Cardinals, and their defensive struggles were only magnified without franchise quarterback Jameis Winston, who left Sunday's 38-33 loss with a right shoulder injury.

Winston took a crushing blow from Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones on third down of the opening possession, falling hard on his throwing shoulder. He attempted to work through the injury but looked over at quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian and shook his head.

Winston has never missed a game since he was drafted in 2015. He's never had a significant injury as a pro. He's not only their signal-caller on offense but their emotional leader. He's also a player who has been hell-bent on playing even when head coach Dirk Koetter has attempted to pull him out of games before. This wouldn't have happened unless Winston truly felt he wasn't physically able to continue.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass as Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones applies pressure during the first half Sunday. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Bucs' offense has only averaged 23.6 points per game this season, but there has been a feeling that Winston's chemistry with DeSean Jackson would improve, that Winston would continue spreading the ball around to targets like Adam Humphries and O.J. Howard and that the return of running back Doug Martin could help open things up.

All of that is now in jeopardy, depending on the severity of the injury.

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick showed Sunday that he's capable of stepping in, helping the Bucs to 32 points in the second half. He threw three touchdowns against the Cardinals, to Jackson, Cameron Brate and Mike Evans. He also led an 11-play, 70-yard drive capped off with a 1-yard run from Martin in the fourth quarter.

Fitzpatrick also threw two interceptions, however, something he's struggled with throughout his career. Since 2013, Fitzpatrick has had 3.2 percent of his pass attempts intercepted, the most in the NFL during that span. Regardless of the Bucs nearly pulling off a comeback in the second half, that's still concerning.

Also, the way the Bucs' defense performed against the Cardinals in the first half -- they appeared shell-shocked and confused much of the game -- they might not be in position to truly play complementary football where Fitzpatrick can be a game manager.

The turnovers that helped the defense get on a hot streak at the end of last season may not always be there, although they helped the Bucs back into the game against the Cardinals. Brent Grimes intercepted Palmer and Lavonte David had a scoop-and-score off of Patrick Peterson in the fourth quarter.

The worse part about Winston's injury though is that the Bucs haven't even gotten into divisional play and they're already 2-3. After a trip to face the Buffalo Bills next week, the NFC South-leading 4-2 Carolina Panthers come to town. That's followed by a trip to New Orleans to face the Saints who, at 3-2, have moved into a tie for second place in the division with the Atlanta Falcons. In total, the Bucs play three divisional opponents in the next six weeks.