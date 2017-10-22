Buccaneers' season starts to slip away with third straight loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season is slipping away quickly, and they have no one to blame but themselves after falling 30-27 to the Buffalo Bills for their third straight loss.

The Buccaneers played well enough in the second half to win. They're now 2-4, sinking deeper into the cellar of the NFC South, and the Carolina Panthers come to town next week.

There was a barrage of self-inflicted mistakes all game on both sides of the ball. The defense struggled to contain Bills dual-threat quarterback Tyrod Taylor and running back LeSean McCoy. The defense also couldn't get off the field on third down and missed tackles.

The two most devastating mistakes of all? A 15-yard unnecessary roughness call on cornerback Robert McClain that set up a game-tying touchdown run for McCoy and a lost fumble by wide receiver Adam Humphries.

It didn't matter that quarterback Jameis Winston, hobbled by a sprained AC joint this week, threw three touchdowns in the second half, including two to rookie tight end O.J. Howard. Howard caught a 7-yard strike and a 33-yarder to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Winston then made a terrific throw to wide receiver Mike Evans, who slid across the back of the end zone in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard grab to give the Bucs a 27-20 lead.

They just couldn't get out of their own way. This wasn't a decimation like their loss in Arizona last week. This was totally within their reach. There was a face mask on right tackle Demar Dotson. Winston underthrew tight end Cameron Brate in the end zone. Winston lost the football on a sack-fumble by defensive end Ryan Davis. Then there was the beautiful 53-yard deep ball to DeSean Jackson in the third quarter that was negated by a holding call on Donovan Smith.

There were also the Bucs' struggles on third down, which are shocking considering they were the league's best third-down defense last year, allowing a 34.4 percent conversion rate. This year, they are 29th, giving up 46.2 percent heading into Week 7. Nothing is more deflating for a defense than giving up third-and-longs, such as Taylor's 32-yard pass to tight end Nick O'Leary on third-and-14 at the end of the third quarter. The Bucs also allowed the Bills to convert on third-and-9 and third-and-10 on the final drive of the game, with zero pressure up front.

The Bucs were finally getting some respect this year, with some experts predicting they could win the NFC South and reach the playoffs. They certainly made the upgrades this offseason to do it -- with the exception of signing a marquee pass-rusher -- and their defensive performance in the second half of last season made that seem like a real possibility. But the chances of that happening is growing slimmer and slimmer.