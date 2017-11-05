Bucs show no signs of salvaging season against Saints, drop fifth straight

New Orleans extends its early lead as Justin Hardee blocks a punt and takes it to the house for a touchdown. (0:43)

NEW ORLEANS -- The pressure on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was suffocating. The missed tackles on defense were nauseating, almost as much as hearing "When the Saints Go Marching In" on loop must have been to Bucs fans inside the Mercedez Benz Superdome in a humiliating 30-10 loss Sunday to the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs' defense forced a turnover and got a sack-forced fumble, too. But there's really no atoning for the number of explosive plays surrendered, the lack of pressure and the lack of on-field awareness.

The offense nearly laid another goose egg. If it wasn't for Chris Godwin recovering a muffed punt at the New Orleans' 19-yard line, setting up an 8-yard touchdown catch by Luke Stocker, there's a good chance the Bucs wouldn't have scored.

It didn't matter if Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick was at quarterback, healthy shoulder or not. There was no protection. No ground game, either. This is the offense that the Glazer family and general manager Jason Licht felt was too important to lose two years ago in parting ways with former head coach Lovie Smith.

Winston said earlier this week that this team was still in search of an identity. They found it all right, and it's an ugly one. This isn't a team that's going to climb out of a five-game skid. It doesn't look as if it's going on another five-game win streak this year, either.

How do you justify scoring just one offensive touchdown in eight quarters of football? It's unjustifiable with more talent on one roster than they've had in the last 10 years. Its unjustifiable that this team, favored by many to win the NFC South in 2017, has lost five straight and is now 2-6.

Robert Ayers got a sack-forced fumble on Drew Brees. But on the next play, Brees hit Coby Fleener for a 33-yard catch, followed by a 33-yard touchdown by Alvin Kamara in which four defenders missed tackles. O.J. Howard caught a pass but immediately fumbled. Those plays are a microcosm of the Bucs' season -- promise and then disaster. But there wasn't much promise at all Sunday. There hasn't been much promise the last two weeks.

The Bucs were gifted with such a late start to divisional play. But the performances of these last two weeks show that they deserve their last-place standing in the NFC South. The Atlanta Falcons' offensive woes under Steve Sarkisian, and the Carolina Panthers' offensive inconsistencies, have nothing on these Bucs.

Kicker Patrick Murray did his job, nailing a 50-yard field goal set up by a Lavonte David forced fumble that was recovered by safety T.J. Ward. So they've gotten that issue solved. If only they could figure out the rest.