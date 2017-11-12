Bucs rely on defense to end five-game skid, provide hope for turnaround

TAMPA, Fla. -- With no Jameis Winston, no Mike Evans and not much hope heading into the second half of their season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 15-10 win over the New York Jets, showing that if they have any shot of salvaging their season to some level of respectability, it will be because of their defense.

They were able to generate pressure, getting a season-high six sacks from newcomers Will Clarke and Darryl Tapp, and Robert Ayers, Gerald McCoy and Clinton McDonald. They also got one from linebacker Kendell Beckwith, whose role standing up at the line of scrimmage -- something the Bucs unveiled against the Buffalo Bills -- is starting to make an impact. Heading into Sunday's game, the Bucs had just eight sacks in eight games for the season, the fewest in the league.

Gerald McCoy brings down Jets quarterback Josh McCown for one of the Buccaneers' six sacks. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Their coverages looked tighter in the secondary. They had takeaways, with cornerback Brent Grimes picking off Josh McCown on a deep post route to get things going. Then linebacker Lavonte David -- truly one of the only bright spots this year -- forced a third-quarter fumble with Kwon Alexander recovering it. They were able to get off the field on third down, allowing the Jets to convert just 3-of-15 tries.

It wasn't a perfect day though. The Buccaneers kept the Jets out of the end zone until there were 31 seconds to go, with Robbie Anderson snatching a 38-yard touchdown on a deep fade route, beating Grimes downfield.

Offensively, backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick did his job stepping in for Winston. He got rid of the ball quickly as pressure loomed. He took off immediately when no options were available. The only major error he had was the one interception he threw. (It would have been two, had it not been for an illegal contact penalty on the Jets' defense.) But the Bucs still have scored just two offensive touchdowns in the last 12 quarters of play and that is not something that should be overlooked, regardless of who the signal-caller is.

The Bucs' ground game -- the engine that makes their run-first offense go -- continued to struggle on early downs. It wasn't until Charles Sims' 21-yard run in the fourth quarter that the unit, or the offense showed any viable threat to score. Sims then caught a 6-yard touchdown on a slant route, giving the Bucs a 15-3 lead.

Overall on offense, there were too many wasted opportunities. The Bucs got a 44-yard punt return from Bernard Reedy, starting their third offensive possession from the 50-yard line. Yet four plays later, they were punting from four yards behind that. Then after Grimes' interception, Fitzpatrick threw it back into the Jets' hands with a pick of his own.

Make no mistake about it -- it would take a miracle for the Bucs to reach the playoffs and these are two bad football teams. The offense continues to underachieve, despite one of the most talented groups in the league. But the Bucs showed they still have it in them to play hard for their coaches and haven't given up, even if many around them have.