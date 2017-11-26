Bucs' offensive struggles, slow starts magnified in loss to Falcons

ATLANTA -- One week after a thrilling 30-20 win in the final seconds against the Miami Dolphins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that without much help from their defense in the form of takeaways, they can't do much offensively. And that will continue to hold them back this season, as they fell Sunday to the Atlanta Falcons 34-20.

They also showed that slow starts are still an issue with this offense, regardless of whether Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick is at the helm. Slow starts have been an issue on offense all season, as the Bucs average just 7.8 points in the first half, 25th in the league. Against the Falcons, they scored 18 points in the second half.

You can point the finger at rookie safety Justin Evans for losing track of the ball on that deep touchdown pass to Julio Jones. You can also point it at second-year safety Ryan Smith, who slipped multiple times attempting to tackle Jones. Heck, you might try to blame the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf for that. But in a division in which the other three teams averaged 28 points a game last season, the Bucs' inability to consistently score has been, and will continue to be, an issue.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 283 yards, but the Buccaneers could muster only 20 points on Sunday. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Even against a Falcons squad whose offensive firepower has cooled since last season -- and division numbers are down -- the Bucs are still several steps behind. Cameron Brate, the Bucs' best red zone threat, had zero targets in the first half. The Bucs' other prized tight end, first-round draft pick O.J. Howard, had zero targets in the first half as well.

It wasn't as if the Bucs couldn't move the ball. They converted two third-down plays on a 14-play drive and ate up nearly six minutes of clock before halftime, but could only muster a 27-yard field goal, their second of the game. Patrick Murray's first field goal was from 36 yards on the opening drive.

The Bucs certainly made things interesting in the second half. After being down 27-6 at the beginning of the third quarter, they made it a one-score game. Running back Peyton Barber had two rushing touchdowns, stepping in for two-time Pro Bowler Doug Martin, who left the game with a concussion.

The Bucs did get a takeaway -- in the fourth quarter, when linebacker Kendell Beckwith forced a fumble by Terron Ward with Brent Grimes recovering it and racing 37 yards to the Tampa Bay 42. But they came away with nothing from that, unable to convert on fourth-and-1 at the Atlanta 18.

The fact that they had four takeaways on defense last week and were able to get only 17 points from them tells you something: This offense, led by head coach Dirk Koetter, should be better.

This doesn't excuse the Bucs' defensive performance against Jones. He had a monster day with 253 receiving yards and 268 yards from scrimmage. This also doesn't excuse the Bucs surrendering 516 yards of total offense. But Jones has and always will be a monster. You don't stop players like him -- although other teams have done a far better job keeping him out of the end zone this season -- you just minimize the damage. The offense has to be able to foot the bill sometimes, too.