Jameis Winston finds that one poor decision is one too many in loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- If Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers shows anything, it's that for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it may always be a mixed bag with quarterback Jameis Winston. He'll give you some big-time plays, but also will make some amazingly poor decisions, such as the one Sunday that led to a lost fumble and a 26-20 overtime loss.

He spent three weeks on the sideline watching veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick lead the team to two wins by taking few risks. Yet Winston's fumble in the second quarter Sunday showed that he has failed to absorb one of the most important lessons a quarterback can learn, something he continues to fail at in his third year in the NFL -- knowing when a play is dead.

Under duress, Winston tried to toss the ball to running back Peyton Barber as he was being taken down, resulting in a fumble recovery returned 62 yards by Dean Lowry for a touchdown. It was first-and-10. Winston should have taken the sack and lived to see another play. Instead, the Packers extended their lead to 17-7.

Earlier in the game, on the opening drive, Winston hit Cameron Brate down the seam for a 28-yard touchdown, the first time the Bucs had scored a touchdown on an opening drive all year. For a unit that has struggled with slow starts, that was huge progress.

But then they went three-and-out on the next drive, and just before halftime Winston badly overthrew Brate on another attempt into the end zone. He'd atone for it with a game-tying touchdown to Brate in the fourth quarter.

But Winston's fumble, plus two Tampa Bay fumbles at the goal line, were unacceptable. You can't pin one of those on Winston when he was in the middle of changing a protection and the ball is snapped, but this team has to have more composure in high-pressure situations, Winston included.

The Bucs' offensive line had an atrocious performance without starting right tackle Demar Dotson and starting center Ali Marpet. They surrendered seven sacks -- nearly a team record for the Packers -- and on multiple instances, defenders were coming at Winston completely unabated.

If there's one thing Winston did do well, something he and the coaching staff may have absorbed from watching Fitzpatrick, it was taking what the defense gave him. That meant checking down when facing pressure instead of pushing the envelope, trying to get an explosive play downfield. That also meant utilizing Barber, who stepped in for Doug Martin and rushed for 102 yards -- the first time a Bucs running back has eclipsed 100 yards in a game this season.

At 4-8 now, with the Bucs' hopes of reaching the playoffs slim-to-none, these next four games are a chance for Winston to restore waning confidence in the offense and his ability to lead it -- although he has a ways to go before he can achieve that in a season marred by injury and failed expectations.