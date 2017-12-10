Bucs' sloppy play does little to help Jameis Winston, Dirk Koetter

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to self-destruct on Sunday. Their offense was wildly inconsistent, and it started with quarterback Jameis Winston, who accounted for three turnovers in a 24-21 loss to the Detroit Lions that dropped them to 4-9.

In Winston's second game back from injury, he threw two interceptions and a lost fumble, setting up 14 points for the Lions. A franchise quarterback should not turn the ball over this much. Dirk Koetter's offense -- with another slow start and more drive-killing penalties -- should not be this poorly coached.

The first interception came on second-and-9 in the second quarter. Rolling out of the pocket, Winston underthrew wide receiver DeSean Jackson, and cornerback Darius Slay cut in to take it. The takeaway set up a Lions touchdown by Golden Tate. While Winston's pass was poorly thrown, Jackson didn't appear to put much effort into the route.

Winston's second pick came on the opening drive of the third quarter. Trying to hit tight end O.J. Howard over the middle, he instead saw his pass land in the hands of cornerback Quandre Diggs.

He might have been charged with a third interception when a pass intended for Jackson bounced out of the receiver's hands and was recovered by Diggs, but the call was reversed and the play ruled an incomplete pass. Later, Winston fumbled as he was sacked at the Detroit 45-yard line, setting up another Lions touchdown.

Winston has now turned the ball over 53 times in 42 career games -- second only to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles since 2015. Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Winston's fumble was returned by Dean Lowry for a touchdown that proved the difference-maker in a game that went into overtime.

He was able to deliver two touchdowns in the second half against the Lions: a 2-yard pass at the beginning of fourth quarter on third-and-goal, with Howard selling the block; and then, off of play-action, Winston found offensive tackle Leonard Wester (who had checked in as an eligible receiver) for another 2-yard touchdown.

The Bucs' defense was shorthanded, with five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, their best pass-rusher, leaving the game in the second quarter with a right shoulder/biceps injury. Already struggling to get pressure even with a healthy McCoy, the defense had to rely on a back end that arguably has been even more inconsistent as than the offense this year. They were, however, able to generate three takeaways, with interceptions from cornerback Brent Grimes and Robert McClain and a fumble recovery from linebacker Lavonte David -- holding the Lions to just seven points in the second half.

The Bucs had been gifted by the schedule gods to play three of their four final games at home. A strong finish to a very rocky Year 3 could go a long way to helping stoke confidence in Winston, which has been waning. For Koetter, he needs all the help he can get to stick around for another year, and he didn't get that Sunday.