Bucs' Jameis Winston reminds what's possible in loss to Falcons

TAMPA, Fla. -- His receivers were dropping like flies. His defense was too. If the Bucs had lost any more players, they might have had to seriously consider plucking some retired players, who were out in full force for Jon Gruden's ring of honor induction, from the stands.

In spite of it, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston -- finally healthy himself after suffering a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder -- reminded us what he is capable of, even in a 24-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.

Winston completed 27 of 35 passes for 299 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions (no fumbles, either). His 130.5 passer rating wasn't just a season high, it was the second-highest of his career, even as his receiving options and protection dwindled throughout the game.

"Talk about 'next man up.' I mean, good Lord, we had so many injuries," Winston said. "So many unfortunate things have been happening, but you know, when I woke up this morning one of my good buddies had called me and read me Proverbs [18:12]. It basically was, 'You must have humility before honor.' … We were resilient, but we just fell short. It was unfortunate. … We just have to humble ourselves and keep digging and keep working."

Tight end O.J. Howard had a 30-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter, but he was injured on the play when he was hit in the ankle by Brian Poole and did not return. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson left with an ankle injury. Right guard J.R. Sweezy also left with a lower leg injury, with the Bucs' offensive line having already lost two starters -- right tackle Demar Dotson and center Ali Marpet -- for the season.

That's when Winston found a familiar face, wide receiver Mike Evans, and delivered a 42-yard bomb, the type of play these two should routinely make but hadn't come to fruition this season. In fact, it was the first time Winston had found Evans in the end zone since Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills.

"You guys can shred me up for the whole year for not giving him that chance," Winston said. "I will take it because that's the truth. Sometimes it's concepts, but in that situation, when Mike is one-on-one or no one is around him, I've got to give him a chance. That is really on me."

With 4 minutes, 16 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Winston scrambled to his right and found slot receiver Adam Humphries in the back of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown to make it a three-point game.

"One of the things Jameis does best is scramble. He's so good at keeping plays alive," Humphries said. "For him to find me in the back of the end zone was pretty sweet."

His efforts fell just short, though, with kicker Patrick Murray's 54-yard field goal attempt sailing wide right as the clock expired, something Winston said was the result of them not giving him enough time to get set.

If Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' three-interception performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday taught us anything, it's that injuries can do a number on quarterbacks, and rust is a real thing, even for great ones. Perhaps that's all Winston needed: to shake some of it off and remind us what he's capable of.

"I think this [was] Jameis Winston at his best," head coach Dirk Koetter said. "We've seen him at his best for parts of several games, but this was probably his best and most complete game. I've seen it over the last three years at different times. Our division is loaded with excellent quarterbacks and I think Jameis, with more experience, is going to be right there with them."

At 4-10 and 0-4 in the division, there's no mistaking that this season has been a disaster for the Bucs, and Koetter's chances to return as head coach next season are growing slimmer and slimmer with each loss. Nothing this season has seemed to go right for Winston, either, between the injury and the Uber allegations and reports of a rift with Koetter and some untimely turnovers.

"I [couldn't] let my team down," Winston said. "I know I've let them down a couple of times this year, but I [had] to compete. It's Monday Night Football. We are the only game on TV -- why not compete? It's just unfortunate."

But this isn't really about now. Not for Winston. Koetter might be fighting for his job, but this is about the future for Winston. Whoever is coaching him next season will see that he does, in fact, have the tools to be successful.