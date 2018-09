Stephen A. Smith says Ryan Fitzpatrick should remain the Buccaneers quarterback over Jameis Winston unless he plays like he did vs. the Steelers. (1:40)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter says he has made a decision on who the team's starting quarterback will be for their Week 4 game in Chicago, but he isn't announcing it just yet.

For the past three weeks, Jameis Winston has not been allowed inside the Bucs' facility because he was serving a three-game suspension.

While we wait for a final decision to be announced from inside One Buc Place, let's see who you would pick as the Bucs' starter for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET game at Soldier Field: