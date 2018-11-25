Bucs' Jameis Winston passes first test in regaining starting QB job

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston accomplished Step 1 in his quest to resolidify himself as the starting quarterback over the next six games by beating the San Francisco 49ers 27-9 and not turning the ball over for the first time this season. It also marked his first game without throwing an interception since Dec. 24, 2017.

Winston completed 29 of 38 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 117.4. He looked far more like himself Sunday instead of the struggling quarterback who matched last season's 11 interceptions in his first five games this year.

Jameis Winston had his first game without an interception since Dec. of 2017. Mark LoMoglio/AP

On Winston's second possession, he hit tight end Cameron Brate on the run for a 6-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone, giving the Bucs their first lead in a game since Week 7. On that same drive, facing a third-and-8, Winston hit Mike Evans for a 42-yard completion.

On the Bucs’ first possession of the third quarter, Winston scrambled outside the pocket to connect with Evans on a 34-yard catch-and-run, setting up a 2-yard touchdown rush by running back Peyton Barber, making it 20-9.

Then in the fourth quarter, Winston was flushed from the pocket, rolled to his right and found a wide-open Adam Humphries for a 26-yard touchdown to make put the Bucs ahead by three scores.

There were a few missed opportunities too, like Winston floating a pass on a slant route to Mike Evans that slipped through the hands of a 49ers defender and was almost intercepted, and going just 3-for-8 when targeting DeSean Jackson.

But Winston made good decisions with the football, which was paramount, as coach Dirk Koetter has stated that those are the primary reasons he has switched quarterbacks three times this season.

Even when the big plays weren't there, or the Niners got penetration, Winston was able to check down to Humphries and running back Jacquizz Rodgers, and also tucked the ball to run for a 15-yard gain.

NFL scores, standings and more Everything you need this week:

• Scores, highlights and more »

• Full schedule » | Full standings »

• Weekly stats leaders »

• Updated playoff picture »

• Injuries tracker: Who's in, out »

More NFL coverage »

Turnovers have been the Achilles' heel of the Bucs' offense all season -- Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick's combined 23 picks are most in the NFL -- but heading into Sunday’s game, the Niners had recorded just two interceptions on the season. Winston will face a much bigger test next week against the Carolina Panthers, whose 11 interceptions this season are tied for fourth in the NFL.

The next six games are crucial for Winston, the Bucs' first overall draft pick in 2015, whose career has, at times, been marred by turnovers. His $20.9 million fifth-year option is guaranteed for injury only until the first day of the new league year in March 2019. Winston is also vying for a contract extension. In the franchise's 43 seasons, the Bucs have never signed a quarterback to a second contract.