DeMarco Murray on fan demand for Derrick Henry: 'He's like a new Ferrari'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The demand for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry in Music City is giant and constant.

The Heisman Trophy winner is an intriguing player who has done well with his chances.

He was drafted by a team in the heart of SEC country with plenty of Alabama fans. All season there has been a steady stream of calls to sports talk radio and social media posts insisting he get more work.

“It’s Alabama,” Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan said. "People are losing their s--- because of no reason. I think it’s people being ridiculous Alabama fans. They’re obsessed with themselves. Just like the Big Ten is obsessed with themselves, the Pac-12, the Big 12. If their guys aren’t getting plays, they’re pissed.

“Derrick Henry could be a starter any place and he could start here. But we’ve got DeMarco Murray and he’s done it for a longer amount of time. Those guys have done an awesome job. But nine times out of 10, people in the chat rooms and those things have no idea what they are talking about.”

Henry has played well in his chances. With 91 carries he has gained 412 yards, an average of 4.5, with four touchdowns, including both of the Titans' trips to the end zone in last week’s win in Kansas City.

Fan favorite Derrick Henry has made the most of his limited opportunities behind DeMarco Murray. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

But Murray is the second-leading rusher in the NFL with 1,224 yards, and he has 50 receptions for 361 yards. He has 12 total touchdowns. He has produced 80 first downs.

And while a couple of key third-and-1 failures drew a lot of attention in recent weeks, Murray has converted on 8 of 11 such plays.

Murray has 62.8 percent of the Titans’ 427 carries, and Henry has 21.3 percent.

The Henry demand seems to me to be almost insulting to Murray, considering how well he has played. But he’s not the sort of guy to be ruffled by such things and said he understands the curiosity about Henry.

“He’s like a new Ferrari that they want to test out,” Murray said. “He’ll have his share. I’m sure he’ll get plenty of touches, and he has a lot of years left in him. I’m happy he’s here. I’m happy to help him out wherever I can. He’s going to be a huge part of this team for a long, long, long time."

If he’s a new Ferrari, what’s Murray?

“I’ve still got some miles. I’m still a Ferrari as well.”

Said Henry: “I guess there are a lot of SEC fans here, you’ve got Vanderbilt and the Tennessee Volunteers and I’ve seen a lot of Alabama fans in the stadium,” Henry said. “I guess it’s all connected.”

He has made some appearances in a marketing deal for Coke recently, and fans always ask him about getting more carries.

From the start, he has been gracious and talked about doing what’s asked of him.

Head coach Mike Mularkey said they are helping each other, and the work Henry is getting lately will help Murray stay fresher.

“I hear about it, but I’m not easily influenced,” he said. “Obviously you’ve seen that. I think we’ve got a nice one-two punch. I think it’s hard to defend.”