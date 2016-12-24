Titans lose to Jaguars, lose Marcus Mariota and could lose division tonight

Marcus Mariota is carted off the field with a right ankle injury after he was sacked by Sheldon Day in the third quarter. A portable cast was placed on his ankle and he would not return to the game. (0:27)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A season that built to giant playoff hopes crashed Saturday at EverBank Field.

The Titans got pummeled 38-17 by the Jaguars and lost Marcus Mariota to a third-quarter ankle injury along the way.

If the Houston Texans beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night in Houston, the Texans would clinch the AFC South. That result would end the Titans' bid for the division title no matter what they do next week against Houston in Nashville. Slim wild-card hopes remain if Miami loses in Buffalo in a game that's in overtime.

The Titans were ineffective from the start in Jacksonville.

I don’t think they weren’t ready. I simply think a division opponent was charged up to beat them, found ways to make things hard and Tennessee couldn’t solve the Jaguars, who moved to just 3-12 on the season.

Tennessee (8-7) lost its ninth consecutive road game in the AFC South. The Jaguars improved to just 17-62 in the last five years, and the Titans now account for 29.4 percent of their wins in that span.

Mariota completed just 8 of 20 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown before he was hurt. He was taken down by his feet as he tried to escape the pocket. Matt Cassel led a touchdown drive that got the Titans within 25-17.

But then the Jaguars took over.

Blake Bortles pitched the ball to Marqise Lee, then took off up the left side and collected a 20-yard scoring pass to make it 31-17. Cassel threw an interception for a 30-yard touchdown to rookie cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is from the Nashville area.

The Titans and Jaguars have now split the home-and-home AFC South season series for eight consecutive years.

If Houston loses to the Bengals tonight, the Texans-Titans game next week in Nashville could still be the AFC South title game.

The Titans would need the Colts to lose once more -- either Saturday afternoon at Oakland or next Sunday in Indianapolis against Jacksonville.

If things break correctly for the Titans, Tom Savage vs. Cassel would be the likely quarterback matchup with the division's guaranteed playoff berth at stake.