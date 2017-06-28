Happy birthday: Titans' Logan Ryan pays off brother's $82K student loan

New Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan surprised his older brother on his birthday by paying off his $82,000 student loan debt.

Ryan, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Tennessee this offseason after four seasons with the New England Patriots, announced the news on Instagram Tuesday night with a photo of him presenting an oversized check to his brother. Ryan also criticized the student loan system for saddling people like his brother with so much debt.

"Surprised my big bro and paid off his student loans for his 29th Bday!! My man got accepted to college, graduated with honors, and now works as an engineer. He did everything the right way and still lives with a ridiculous amount of student loan debt. The system is broke and makes no sense!! I'm Fortunate and blessed to be able to take care of that for him.. Love you big bro you deserve it!" Ryan posted on Instagram.

Ryan has also used social media to raise awareness of another cause he is passionate about: rescuing shelter dogs. Each month he posts a photo and bio of a shelter dog in need of a new home. Ryan and his wife have also started the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation, "aimed at helping, healing, and homing dogs in need," according to his Instagram post.