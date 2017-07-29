Eric Decker to share Peyton Manning's lessons with new Titans teammates

It was more than being near his offseason home that brought receiver Eric Decker to Nashville, Tennessee. The 30-year-old veteran was at a disadvantage being released by the New York Jets in June, but he was still selective in choosing his next team.

Decker sought a competitive franchise where he could become an important leader of a young, talented core. He talked with five teams, but the Tennessee Titans were the "first to call and most interested." They were the best fit, too, and the location was a bonus.

"I felt the energy, attitude and direction this team was going. I wanted to be a part of it," Decker said Friday, wearing a Nashville area code "615" hat. "We have a lot of talent. We just gotta figure out a way to put it on the field at the right time and capitalize."

New Titans receiver Eric Decker said that Peyton Manning, his former Broncos teammate, helped teach him how to conduct himself as a professional. AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Decker, a seven-year veteran, has seen talent. He spent his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos, the final two with Peyton Manning, whom he broke a plethora of NFL records with in 2012 and 2013.

Manning changed the trajectory of a young Decker's career. And not just with his arm. Manning taught Decker that attention to detail was mandatory and just doing the minimum wasn't an option.

"He was very important for my career. I learned a lot as far as the preparation," Decker said. "Not only preparation for games on Sunday, but what you do leading up to practice, how to watch tape, how you take care of your body, the extra things before and after practice."

Rookie receivers Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor won't have Manning to learn from, but maybe they'll pick up on the lessons passed down to Decker.

Decker is a key part of a revamped Titans receiving corps, but catching footballs won't be his only role. He talked with head coach Mike Mularkey about being a leader and important locker room presence, even as a new guy.

"The value of having him in that room with some young guys is invaluable to me," Mularkey said.

Decker's main goal after signing with the Titans last month was to kindle a strong relationship with quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Titans' offense. He got together with Mariota and eight to 10 other Titans for a workout in Nashville a couple of weeks ago.

"The biggest thing is getting to know each other," Decker said. "We’ve both played enough football that during training camp we can get the patterns and timing."

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

Decker fits well as a slot receiver inside of Davis and 2016 leading receiver Rishard Matthews. Mularkey anticipates Decker being in a utility role, playing the slot and Z receiver positions to start training camp.

It'll be a refreshing change of scenery for Decker, who was one of the few remaining veterans on a rebuilding Jets team. He'll face his former team in two weeks when the Titans travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for their first preseason game Aug. 12.

"It’s just an unfortunate situation that they’re going through. That’s kinda the direction they wanted to go," Decker said. "My feel is always playing the underdog role. I've always felt like I was the underdog. ... That's my motivation."