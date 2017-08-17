Titans adjust practice schedule for solar eclipse party with glasses, music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans players will be looking forward to Monday's practice for a quirky reason: Head coach Mike Mularkey is having a solar eclipse watch party and he's bringing all the treats.

Mularkey adjusted the Titans' practice schedule multiple times over the last few days so that the entire team would be on the field for the first total solar eclipse visible in the United States in 38 years. The initial adjustment would have had the Titans participating in a team drill during the eclipse, but now he'll end practice about seven minutes before the eclipse is scheduled to appear in Nashville.

"I thought what a cool thing to do, but then I thought I'd like them to finish practice and give them time to put the glasses on and really enjoy the experience," Mularkey said. "I wanted to be on the field when it happened, as a team, I thought it'd be a neat memory for these guys."

This won't just be a fly-by watch session either. Nashville is supposed to have the total solar eclipse for over two minutes. The Titans already have solar eclipse glasses for everyone and will hand them out following practice. Mularkey admitted he's tried his own on already.

The most likely player to take his glasses off during the eclipse? That's easy.

"Let me think about that, uh, [Taylor] Lewan," Mularkey said, laughing. Mularkey plans to adopt a reporter's suggestion to play music during the watch party. Bruce Springsteen's "Blinded by the Light" is an early leading contender.

Tight end Delanie Walker, quarterback Matt Cassel and kicker Ryan Succop are among those excited about the solar eclipse watch party. It'll be a fun moment to the start of what the Titans hope is a very long post-training camp season.