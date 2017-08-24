After relentless recovery, Marcus Mariota ready for leap into next tier

ESPN's Matthew Berry is willing to take a chance on Marcus Mariota because of his potential upside, but Mike Clay needs to see more consistency from the Titans quarterback. (1:17)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Marcus Mariota prefers not to talk about Marcus Mariota. He's unapologetically humble, and his teammates love him for his authenticity.

The 2017 Tennessee Titans are full of potential and expectations, hinging on the right arm, legs and mind of young Mariota. Winning will inevitably vault Mariota closer to the stardom he so carefully tries to avoid. Attention doesn't ask permission.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota enters his third NFL season with some lofty expectations. Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire

Titans backup quarterback Matt Cassel often forgets Mariota is just 23, until he gets a reminder of the Hawaii native's youthful taste in music and profound love for Harry Potter and Disneyland. Mariota's got some swagger, too, often rocking a backward hat and loudly pumping up the offense in the huddle. He just does it in his subdued way.

Headed into the most important season of his career, Mariota knows he still has to overcome a number of questions, including health, footwork and consistency, to become what the Titans need him to be, but Cassel is already convinced.

"He’s as physically talented as anybody I’ve ever been around," said Cassel, who has played with Tom Brady, Vinny Testaverde and Tony Romo. "He can run, he can throw, he can do it all. He’s a great leader, he leads by example. It’s a limitless ceiling with him. He’s going to be one of the great ones."

Mariota jogged off the practice field Wednesday, sharing a laugh with his fellow Titans quarterbacks. There are no worries, no concerns, no next steps. He barely thinks about his surgically repaired right leg once it's warmed up. The surgery, the rehab, the recovery that followed the broken fibula suffered in Week 16 last season is all behind him, he says.

"I would think so," Mariota said. "It feels good to be able to run around. It's taken a lot of hard work from a lot of different people."

Back in January, when he was restricted to a scooter, Mariota could only visualize this milestone. It's all football again. Mariota's strong start to the preseason, highlighted by footwork tweaks and more precise decision-making, has those at Titans headquarters optimistic he'll have a career year.

"He had an injury," quarterbacks coach Jason Michael said, "but it didn’t stop his progression as a quarterback."

Mariota's sophomore season was good, particularly in the middle, but it's going to take a lot more to reach that "great" level Cassel mentioned.

Michael and Mariota spent several rehab weeks sifting through every play of the 2016 season. They noticed his passes getting away from him and skittish footwork when he was uncertain where to go with the football.

"He's not concerned with trying to get a commercial. He's not concerned with trying to get the biggest contract in the history of football ... He's focused on, 'I want to win every game I play.'" Terry Robiskie on Marcus Mariota

The negatives were just as important as the positives. Michael proudly declared that Mariota had completed his transition from a spread offense to an NFL scheme by learning clock management and field position and realizing that avoiding mistakes is often more important than needing to make the game-changing play.

"The biggest thing Marcus did last year is learn how to play football in the NFL," Michael said.

Mastering NFL game situations, such as throwing the ball away multiple times in the red zone and conserving a crucial field goal in Week 12 against Chicago, was Mariota's big jump in 2016. The Titans and Mariota hope footwork and ball security see that kind of growth in 2017.

Mariota will always be compared to Jameis Winston, the top overall pick to Mariota's No. 2 atop the 2015 draft. A look by ESPN's Mike Sando at quarterback tiers revealed 50 NFL executives and coaches collectively view Mariota as a Tier 3 quarterback, a legitimate starter who needs a heavy run game and/or defense to win. Mariota is trending toward Tier 2, with signal-callers who can sometimes carry their teams, and he's ranked ahead of Winston and 2016 top-two picks Carson Wentz and Jared Goff, meaning there's a shorter distance between Mariota and greatness.

The Titans appear more willing to open up the passing game this season, giving Mariota a green light more often to audible at the line. Accuracy is one of Mariota's greatest strengths -- his 33-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the red zone since entering the NFL shows as much -- and that should remain consistent even with an increase in reps. Mariota also thrives under pressure, and he's adamant no injury will keep him from using his running skills.

Cassel raves about Mariota's growth over the past year and a half as he transformed from a somewhat timid, talented quarterback learning the NFL ropes to a confident presence who knows what he likes, leads by example and earned the respect of an entire locker room before turning 23.

“He’s got a unique leadership ability about him where he doesn’t need to talk. He’s not a Cam Newton type or even an Aaron Rodgers type," Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said. "He’s a guy who you can see it in his eyes when he wants something done. If you pay enough attention to his body language, you’ll see what he wants for us.”

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

The new talent with which the Titans have surrounded Mariota has him in position for the best season of his career, which would likely include his first playoff berth and a Pro Bowl appearance.

"He’s not concerned with trying to get a commercial. He’s not concerned with trying to get the biggest contract in the history of football," offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie said. "He’s not concerned with any kind of endorsement deal. He’s not concerned with what beach or island he can fly to. He’s focused on, 'I want to win every game I play.'"

Mariota might not want the fame and attention, but it'll come with the winning and continued ascension.