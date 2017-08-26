What are the Titans' biggest strengths and weaknesses?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It’s Week 3 of the preseason, the last true tuneup for most of the Tennessee Titans starters before beginning regular season action in two weeks.

The 2017 Titans are starting to look as strong on the field as they do on paper, given the talent general manager Jon Robinson brought in. With the bandwagon getting larger, it’s a good time to look big picture for this team.

That takes us to this week’s mailbag question:

What do you see as the biggest strength of this team? What do you see as our biggest weakness? -- Justin Smith, Idaho

The Titans’ biggest strength remains their power running game led by one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. Improved receiving options will open up the box and make that dominance even more pronounced in 2017.

Tennessee has the luxury of two high-end offensive tackles in Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin to bookend the line and a strong communicator and performer in center Ben Jones to anchor this group.

DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry would be a top-five running back duo behind most offensive lines, but they are arguably the NFL’s best pair because of the bullies up front. All five offensive line starters return for a rushing attack that finished third in 2016.

The Titans' weaknesses are becoming less apparent as we get closer to the regular season, but the youth, depth and continuity of this secondary remains a question mark.

Of Tennessee’s top five defensive backs -- Logan Ryan, LeShaun Sims, Adoree' Jackson, Kevin Byard and Jonathan Cyprien -- three are first- or second-year players. The other two -- Ryan and Cyprien -- were big free-agent signings.

It’s a much-needed overhaul for a secondary that finished 30th in pass defense last season. Results have been up and down in the preseason, but it appears this unit will be better.

The true question comes in how this unit responds to a string of bad plays or a significant injury at the cornerback position where there isn’t much proven depth.